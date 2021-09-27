Venom 2: Carnage Transformation Clip Revealed

Venom: Let There Be Carnage has released a new clip, which reveals the scene in which Woody Harrelson’s character, serial killer Cletus Kasady, transforms into the evil symbiote, Carnage. It’s the sort of “money shot” that Marvel Comics fans have been waiting years for, ever since Carnage made his debut in Amazing Spider-Man #361 in 1992. Now, despite a long wait and numerous delays, Carnage is getting his live-action debut on the big screen, and from the look of the scene below, Carnage will indeed be getting his due – and Woody Harrelson’s going to have a lot of fun hamming it up as the Marvel villain!

In Let There Be Carnage‘s version of Carnage’s origin story, Cletus Kasady is scheduled to be executed for his crimes as a serial killer. The previous Venom 2 trailers already revealed that one of Cletus’ last requests is to meet with Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), and during that encounter, Cletus attacks Eddie, including biting into his hand. Cletus immediately knows (and says) that there’s something uniquely different about Eddie’s “blood” – and it looks like in this scene during the execution Kasady gets a crash course in just why Eddie Brock’s blood is so unique.

Synopsis: Over a year after the events of Venom (2018), investigative journalist Eddie Brock struggles to adjust to life as the host of the alien symbiote Venom, which grants him super-human abilities in order to be a lethal vigilante. Brock attempts to reignite his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady, who becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and escapes prison after a failed execution.

While some fans may have been disappointed that Venom: Let There Be Carnage ended up being rated PG-13, this sequence certainly suggests that the Venom sequel will still bring the level of fright and menace that Carnage is due. As Halloween season 2021 rolls around, Sony may reap some big rewards for holding steadfast with Let There Be Carnage‘s October release date (even moving the film up to October 1st). The COVID-19 Delta Variant had the movie theater industry questioning its entire fall slate, but Marvel’s Shang-Chi has earned so much since its September release that it now seems clear that there’s plenty for Venom 2 to collect as the flag-bearer for the return of Halloween movie theater tradition.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be in theaters on October 1st.