Venom: Let There Be Carnage Unleashes New Twitter Emojis

Venom: Let There Be Carnage's new trailer is out - but that's not the only promotional item for the Venom sequel that Sony is releasing today. In addition to the new trailer, Venom: Let There Be Carnage has also unleashed a new series of Twitter emojis for fans to enjoy, share, and play with. The list of Let There Be Carnage emojis includes some of the usual suspect terms, including the obvious "Venom Let There Be Carnage", "Venom 2" and "Carnage." It's a prime moment to release the new line of emojis, as Venom: Let There Be Carnage is definitely a trending topic on social media, right now.

Here's the full list of Venom: Let There Be Carnage Hashtags there are now available on social media:

The "#Carnage" hashtag is already in Twitter's trending section, as the new Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer gives Marvel fans their best look yet at what this movie version of Carnage will look like.

Woody Harrelson will play the role of serial killer Cletus Kasady; this new trailer reveals that the origin of Cletus becoming the killer symbiote Carnage will be different from the comics. Originally, Cletus and Eddie Brock were next-door cell neighbors on Ryker's Island. When Eddie's Venom symbiote gave birth to a new offspring it bonded with Cletus to become Carnage. In the movie, Woody Harrelson's Cletus Kasady will take a much more violent approach to bond with Eddie's symbiote - by basically pulling a Mike Tyson and biting him.

So far, it seems like most fans approve of director Andy Serkis and his team's approach to realizing Carnage onscreen in live-action. Just judging by some of the scenes featured in this trailer, Carnage will be a thrilling villain for movie audiences - maybe even on par with something like the T-100 from Terminator 2. At the very least, Harrelson's Carnage looks like he will be a vast improvement on Riz Ahmed's Carlton Drake and his Riot symbiote, who felt like a tacked-on and generic third-act "big boss" for Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and Venom to battle in the first film.

In addition to Carnage, the new Venom 2 trailer also gives us a look at Naomie Harris as Frances Barrison/Shriek and her powers in action. Curiously Harris doesn't yet have her Shriek emoji - perhaps in a later wave?

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be released in theaters on October 5th.