Venom 2: Here Is What Woody Harrelson's Carnage Could Look Like

Comic book fans have quite a lot of movies to look forward to in the coming years, especially now that release dates have been shuffled around due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. One of the most unpredictable entries into the next few years of movies will be Venom: Let There Be Carnage, a sequel to the 2018 Sony film. After Venom's post-credits scene teased the arrival of Cletus Kasady/Carnage (Woody Harrelson), fans have been eager to see what he'll look like on the big screen -- and a new piece of fanart from Instagram user @venomhology provides a pretty epic look at what that could entail.

Joining Harrelson In Let There Be Carnage is Tom Hardy, who will be returning to his role as Eddie Brock, the reporter who is reluctantly bonded with an alien symbiote named Venom.

"You know what? When you hear Venom…forget Venom. When you hear, Carnage, the only thing you can think of is R. But, if you know his story, if you really know the comic, there’s no R here." producer Avi Arad explained in 2018. "He’s a tortured soul. It’s not about what he does, because we never have to show the knife going from here to there, and the blood is pouring. What you have to show is, what is the motivation? Was he born like that, or it’s someone we should feel for, because if you are succeeding to make a villain someone you can feel for, jackpot."

Andy Serkis - a fan-favorite actor thanks to his motion-capture work like Lord of the Rings, Planet of the Apes, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi - will be stepping behind the camera, and bringing a unique perspective to the sequel.

"He's a great director, but also he's an actor and he's played inside monsters and he sort of understands character from inside." producer Matt Tolmach previously explained. "It's been wild to watch him with Hardy, because they speak that language that only actors understand - particularly, people like Tom Hardy, and what it's like to be in this other character from another realm. He's like a mystical figure, Andy Serkis, and when he's around people you feel his presence. He was having Tom do really well, and so we got to know him, actually, through Tom. He's going to be special. It's a really great connection."

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set to be released on June 25, 2021.