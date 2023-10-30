Good Burger 2 Trailer: New Movie Streaming November 22 on Paramount+
Calling all dudes—buckle up, because the new adventures of Ed and Dex start now! Your favorite fast food duo is back and serving up nostalgic laughs and new antics in Good Burger 2, streaming November 22, only on Paramount+.
