Outpost Clip: Hunted

After a violent assault, a woman asks her best friend for help escaping an abusive ex. She's given a job as a fire lookout in the mountains of northern Idaho, hoping the peaceful solitude will heal her trauma. But the PTSD and isolation have other plans, and it's suddenly a fight to save herself and the town. Directed by Joe Lo Truglio, Outpost stars Beth Dover, Ato Essandoh, Dylan Baker, Becky Ann Baker, Dallas Roberts, Ta'Rea Campbell, Tim Neff, D.R. Anderson. The film is now available on digital platforms from Gravitas Ventures.