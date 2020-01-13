Vin Diesel Announces Bloodshot Trailer With 2 Months Teaser

Bloodshot‘s march toward the big screen has been a long one that has been rife with changes and delays, but now the film is on its way and it’s closer than you may have realized. Star Vin Diesel continues his trademark social media promotion for the upcoming movie, revealing in a new teaser video that the official trailer for the Valiant comics adaptation will be released tomorrow! Diesel’s latest announcement video about the film comes exactly two months ahead of its release, a fact that teaser is quick to point out. You can check out Diesel’s post in the player below.

Comicbook.com spoke to the film’s director Dave Wilson at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. Wilson is a first time feature film director with Bloodshot, having previously worked as a partner at Blur Studios alongside Deadpool director Tim Miller. When we caught up with him last year he revealed that reactions to the film from test screenings had been high, and also hyped up the practical nature of the action set pieces in the movie.

“I’m a big visual filmmaker, so the action is all singing a lot,” Wilson said. “And there’s two distinctive, big sequences in the film — well there are more than that, but there’s two standouts for me — but one is so heavy with visual effects that when we preview, and it was very, very early and not a lot was there. And then there’s one that’s very practical and that one is just playing like gangbusters. Even though I come from the visual effects world, there’s a sort of inherent fidelity and quality to practical effects and real set pieces that I wanted to lean into in this film. So there’s one and it’s crafted entirely from a practical standpoint, which was inspired by a Russian dashboard cam video that I found online.”

View this post on Instagram 2 Months. @Bloodshot 🔴 3.13.20. Trailer Tomorrow. A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Jan 13, 2020 at 4:23am PST

The official synopsis for Bloodshotreads: “Based on the bestselling comic book, Vin Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation.With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he’s an unstoppable force –stronger than ever and able to heal instantly.But in controlling his body, the company has sway over his mind and memories, too.Now, Ray doesn’t know what’s real and what’s not – but he’s on a mission to find out.”

Bloodshot will mark the first feature-film appearance for a Valiant character, but not the first time we have seen Bloodshot in live action. The character previously appeared in live-action though in Bat in the Sun’s Ninjak Vs. The Valiant Universe, which had Jason David Frank in the fan-favorite role.

Bloodshot is written by Eric Heisserer (Arrival), and produced by Neal Moritz (Fast and The Furious), Toby Jaffe (Happy!), and Dinesh Shamdasani (ex-Valiant CEO & Chief Creative Officer); it also co-stars Guy Pearce (Memento, LA Confidential), Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver) and Sam Heughan (Outlander).

Bloodshot hits theaters on March 13.