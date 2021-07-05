Vin Diesel’s “Got Family” Memes Taking Over Twitter

Dominic Toretto's got family — and Twitter's got memes. As F9 speeds past the $500 million mark at the worldwide box office, the blockbuster is taking over social media with memes inspired by Fast & Furious franchise star and producer Vin Diesel's Fast Family patriarch Dom Toretto. As the musclebound driver declares in 2015's Furious 7, "I don't have friends. I got family." F9 focuses on family when Dom and Mia Toretto's (Jordana Brewster) forsaken brother Jakob Toretto (John Cena) — a master thief, assassin, and high-performance driver — races back into their lives years after a tragic accident.

The memes typically insert Toretto into other franchises, including Marvel and Star Wars, by having Diesel's sometimes shotgun-wielding character showing up as backup — and often with a motto expressing the power of family.

The Vin Diesel memes are actually killing me, Fast & Furious is really the gift that keeps on giving pic.twitter.com/IEjX3buWlD — Luce 🌸 (@LucePlaysPS5) July 5, 2021

"The family that you see on screen has become my family off screen. It's such a blessing to have been able to work with people that I love and to work with people that share that passion and that desire to make magic at the highest level," Diesel told Collider about F9, to be followed by a two-part Fast Saga finale in 2023 and 2024. "Who can tell where the future goes? I do know that we had always envisioned, at least in the first phase, what the finale of this mythology would be. So, I'm very excited about that. I'm very excited about 10.1 and 10.2. But it is bittersweet [ending the saga] because I hope to work with these people that I call my family for the rest of my life."