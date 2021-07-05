Vin Diesel’s “Got Family” Memes Taking Over Twitter
Dominic Toretto's got family — and Twitter's got memes. As F9 speeds past the $500 million mark at the worldwide box office, the blockbuster is taking over social media with memes inspired by Fast & Furious franchise star and producer Vin Diesel's Fast Family patriarch Dom Toretto. As the musclebound driver declares in 2015's Furious 7, "I don't have friends. I got family." F9 focuses on family when Dom and Mia Toretto's (Jordana Brewster) forsaken brother Jakob Toretto (John Cena) — a master thief, assassin, and high-performance driver — races back into their lives years after a tragic accident.
The memes typically insert Toretto into other franchises, including Marvel and Star Wars, by having Diesel's sometimes shotgun-wielding character showing up as backup — and often with a motto expressing the power of family.
The Vin Diesel memes are actually killing me, Fast & Furious is really the gift that keeps on giving pic.twitter.com/IEjX3buWlD— Luce 🌸 (@LucePlaysPS5) July 5, 2021
"The family that you see on screen has become my family off screen. It's such a blessing to have been able to work with people that I love and to work with people that share that passion and that desire to make magic at the highest level," Diesel told Collider about F9, to be followed by a two-part Fast Saga finale in 2023 and 2024. "Who can tell where the future goes? I do know that we had always envisioned, at least in the first phase, what the finale of this mythology would be. So, I'm very excited about that. I'm very excited about 10.1 and 10.2. But it is bittersweet [ending the saga] because I hope to work with these people that I call my family for the rest of my life."
Family Is Inevitable
If Vin Diesel fought Loki in Avengers pic.twitter.com/3Ji5r9vZ8u— Shivam (@ShivamChatak) July 5, 2021
“Thanos is strong but not as strong as family” : Vin Diesel pic.twitter.com/UgGGosmR4H— Shivam (@ShivamChatak) July 5, 2021
Family, Roll Out
Vin Diesel V Megatron. Let's Go 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9Gci1Vhqs9— Tom (@TomMCJL) July 5, 2021
Vin Diesel in John Wick universe. pic.twitter.com/MATwe9FRnh— Shivam (@ShivamChatak) July 5, 2021
Fast v Furious: Dawn of Family
Vin diesel memes is what's carrying 2021 pic.twitter.com/5h24Rnw9Rh— dhanush (@DhanushrenK) July 5, 2021
When is Vin Diesel being added to MK12?#Mortalkombat pic.twitter.com/UtXVEwcuKH— TQT Simps for Skarlet 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 (@TQT1995) July 4, 2021
I am loving these Vin Diesel memes. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DkKmG3BStI— Harry Lichtman (@hslichtman) July 5, 2021
Family Forever
These Vin Diesel memes are killing me dude 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/401lqqSVel— Rozstradamus (@RozkieSan) July 4, 2021
I’m just here for the Vin Diesel Family memes. pic.twitter.com/XSo3xnMmX9— Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net (@Casshooole) July 5, 2021
#Godzilla #FastAndFurious pic.twitter.com/W0lsHP4Ci5— Let’s Talk Godzilla (@GodzillaLets) July 4, 2021
Fast Wars: The Rise of Family
I am very much loving that Vin Diesel saying “Family” is becoming such a popular meme. I can’t get enough of them. pic.twitter.com/GKA20SgnH8— Chris Lee (@C_lee64) July 5, 2021
Not even the laws of physics can weigh family down. pic.twitter.com/zAgQBMDy2G— Dominic Toretto & Family (@DomAndFamily) July 5, 2021
The Amazing Fast Family
These Vin Diesel memes are legendary pic.twitter.com/ILVoKinKRE— Mamba Lamba (@mambalambaa) July 5, 2021
Vin diesel and box the perfect duo pic.twitter.com/ymbcWIyUn1— Vex (@CaptainVXX) July 5, 2021
“Poor Peter Parker. No mother, no father, no uncle. All alone”
“He’s not alone” pic.twitter.com/kUpy7JB6V2— Yassin (@YassinLNey) July 5, 2021
The Family Variance Authority
Vin Diesel can’t lose pic.twitter.com/O1bZrkcSGo— SMALTKARNA (@SMALTKARNA) July 5, 2021
Top notch Vin Diesel “I got Family” meme #Loki pic.twitter.com/asZLO4rLRA— 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐲 ➐ (@MannyR___) July 5, 2021