Vin Diesel Teases More Fast & Furious, Riddick, XXX, and Groot Projects in the Future

Vin Diesel recently wrapped his role on the ninth entry to the Fast & Furious franchise and he’s looking to hop right back into the thick of things; that is, of course, after the actor takes a much-needed break before the press tour for Sony’s Bloodshoot kicks off after the first of the year. In a recent post on Instagram, the Guardians of the Galaxy alum said he’s anxious to pursue more opportunities with the franchises he’s involved in after some well-deserved R&R. Those opportunities he mentioned by name are Xander Cage of xXx fame, The Chronicles of Riddick, and Groot — the bipedal tree he voices in Marvel’s wildly popular Guardians franchise.

“After the longest filming shoot of my career with Fast 9…A film I am so immensely proud of,” Diesel shared with his Instagram post. “Before entering the next character and film project…so much to be excited about…Fast continuation, Xander Cage, Riddick…Groot. Not to mention the possibilities of Witch Hunter and the follow up to Bloodshot. Before all the press that coincides with the release of the various pictures next year. I must take a minute to center.”

The actor adds, “To celebrate the wonderful family I have been blessed with. So grateful for the Holidays. Perfect timing I might add. Hahaha. #holidayseason #Blessed #Grateful #Dadbod”

Both Bloodshot and Fast 9 are scheduled for release in the first half of 2020. Most recently, the actor also wrapped filming on James Cameron’s Avatar 2 and Avatar 3, which are set for release in 2021 and 2023, respectively. He’s also set to voice Groot in the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie, a project which has yet to set a release date.

Based on the Valiant comic series of the same name, Bloodshot was once set to serve as a launchpad to a Valiant Cinematic Universe of sorts, before Paramount ended up scooping up the rights to Harbinger from Sony. Sony’s synopsis for Bloodshot can be found below.

“Brought back from the dead by Rising Spirit Technologies through the use of nanotechnology and suffering total memory loss, Ray Garrison – aka Bloodshot – struggles to reconnect with who he was while learning what sort of weapon he has become with the help of a group of other augmented combatants.”

Bloodshot is set for release on February 21, 2020 while Fast & Furious 9 bows May 22, 2020.

