Vin Diesel Announces Plans To Release More Music Made While Film Productions Delayed

While some television and film productions have started back up again, many are still awaiting the green light. While they are waiting for those projects to gear back up, some stars are using the time to work on new scripts, catch up on scripts, or work on other projects, and for Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel that has taken the form of an album, and after debuting his first track on The Kelly Clarkson Show, he's now teasing the second track from the album, which seems to be titled Days Are Gone. You can check out his full post below.

"You all know how deep I go into the films I make.. this year there was no film production. An artist must have a creative outlet... you who made my face book first to 100 million, you who have always encouraged me to step out of my comfort zone saved me, because I was able to make music this year!!! Will always love you. 10 days until the next single!

#DaysareGone"

It seems Diesel is keeping busy with work on an album while F9 awaits its big theatrical release, and the first single was titled Feel Like I Do.

Diesel first started teasing his music debut a few days ago, writing on Instagram "For so long, I have been promising to release music... encouraged by you, to step out of my comfort zone. Thank you for believing in me. As always, I hope to make you proud." He followed up with a picture of the cover art for the "Feel Like I Do" single, with the pun-heavy caption, "Hope you... FEEL LIKE I DO All love, always...".

The official description for F9 can be found below.

"Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, next year’s The Suicide Squad)."

F9 will hit theaters on April 2, 2021.

What did you think of Diesel's musical debut and will you be listening to the album? Let us know in the comments!