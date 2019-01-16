Vin Diesel Shares First Look At ‘Bloodshot’ Movie

Vin Diesel has taken to social media to share the first look at his character from Bloodshot with the fans.

This has a little bit of a “Venom‘s first trailer” vibe to it, as the photo itself is not actually of Bloodshot, per se, but of his alter ego Ray Garrison…so, yeah, it’s just Vin Diesel in camouflage and sunglasses.

Still, as with the Venom trailer, this is proof positive that a movie many had written off as a pipe dream does indeed appear to be well on the way to being delivered to fans.

You can check out the image below.

Bloodshot will be the first film in the Valiant movie universe, and Vin Diesel will be bringing the hard to kill anti-hero t the big screen. Diesel is a big supporter of Paul Walker’s Reach Out WorldWide charity organization, which recently held their Game4Paul event. As part of the event, Diesel streamed live from the Bloodshot set and also revealed the full synopsis for the anticipated film, which you can read below.

“Bloodshot follows Ray Garrison aka Bloodshot, a deceased soldier resurrected by weapons contractor Rising Spirit Technologies through the use of nanotechnology. Suffering from total memory loss but imbued with an array of staggering new abilities, Ray struggles to reconnect with who he was while learning what sort of weapon he has become…aided by a team of fellow augmented combatants codenamed Chainsaw.”

Bloodshot is described as reminiscent “of the classic 1980s tentpoles like Robocop, Terminator, and Total Recall.” The character did previously appear in live-action though in Bat in the Sun’s Ninjak Vs. The Valiant Universe, which had Jason David Frank in the fan-favorite role.

Bloodshot is a super soldier created by Project Rising Spirit, a secret government organization that is not very altruistic. Bloodshot was injected with special nanites that give him a variety of powers, including an insane healing factor and the ability to change his skin to match his surroundings, giving him automatic camouflage. He’s also quite skilled with just about every type of weapon, and can also dish out damage in hand to hand combat.

His time at Project Rising Spirit didn’t just give him powers, however, but also several implanted identities. Bloodshot has always questioned which ones are true and which ones are implanted and knows little to nothing about his time before being Bloodshot. He was originally commissioned to hunt down psiots, but eventually, he broke free of his programming.

Bloodshot is directed by Dave Wilson (partner at Blur Studios alongside Deadpool director Tim Miller, who is making his feature debut), written by Eric Heisserer (Arrival), and produced by Neal Moritz (Fast and The Furious), Toby Jaffe (Happy!), and Dinesh Shamdasani (ex-Valiant CEO & Chief Creative Officer); it also co-stars Guy Pearce (Memento, LA Confidential), Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver) and Sam Heughan (Outlander)

Bloodshot hits theaters in early 2020.