Vin Diesel Shares Groot and Fast & Furious Mashup You Can't Unsee

Fans on social media create some of the most fun, and most bizarre, fan art. Some celebrities engage with it more than most, and at the top of that list tends to be Vin Diesel. He often brings the best and funniest to his social media pages, sometimes even kicking off casting rumors (remember when his Facebook account had everyone thinking he was going to play Black Bolt? Good times). As such, it's no surprise that he shared a fun shot of Groot -- his character from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise -- in the front seat of Dominic Toretto's car, mashing up his two highest-grossing franchises.

All that's missing is a shot of Riddick hanging from the rear view mirror or something. Next time, maybe!

You can see it below.

According to DIesel, the long-running action franchise will release the trailer for its tenth installment in less than two months. That suggests the trailer could be in theaters ahead of screenings of Cocaine Bear, Magic Mike's Last Dance, or Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania. The film, which lost its director early in production and had to hire somebody new (they landed on The Incredible Hulk's Louis Leterrier). It is the first of two back-to-back films that are set to bring an end to the "Fast Saga" and wrap the Toretto and company story up.

Returning cast members include Michelle Rodriguez, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, and Charlize Theron. Diesel's two-time Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Michael Rooker, who cameoed as old Toretto family friend Buddy in F9, confirmed last year he will reprise his role in Fast X. Last year, Diesel made a public plea to persuade Dwayne Johnson to return for the upcoming movie. The Rock slammed Diesel's request, calling it "an example of his manipulation" and confirmed he would not be returning to play Luke Hobbs in the final two Fast Saga movies.

Besides Diesel, other producers include Neal Moritz, Justin Lin, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Samantha Vincentare. Lin wrote the script with Dan Mazeau.

Meanwhile, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 is coming in May. The film will also wrap up that series, and follows on the heels of last month's Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. That is likely to be his last outing as Groot, but there are no guarantees given the interconnected nature of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.