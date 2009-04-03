Fast & Furious to End With Two Final Movies

✖

The Fast & Furious franchise has been trucking along for nearly two decades, bringing viewers an outrageous action spectacle time and time again. According to a new report, the main franchise could soon be nearing its end. Universal Pictures reportedly plans to bring the main Fast & Furious franchise to a close, with a two-film finale across a tenth and eleventh installment. F9: The Fast Saga director Justin Lin, who has helmed multiple entries in the franchise, is reportedly in talks to direct both films. It is unclear at this point when the two-film saga will begin production, nor exactly which cast members across the franchise will make their return in the films.

This news definitely adds an interesting connotation to the theatrical release of F9, which has already been delayed multiple times due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With it recently being confirmed that the upcoming film will be taking its characters into space, it seems fitting that the only way to escalate things from there would be an Avengers: Infinity War/Avengers: Endgame-like finale.

Of course, this news doesn't mean the entire end of the Fast & Furious franchise as a whole, which has spun off into multiple directions since its inception. The franchise still has two additional spinoff films in development - a proper sequel to last years Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and a currently-untitled female-fronted spinoff, which is being written by Nicole Perlman, Lindsey Beer, and Geneva Robertson-Dworet.

“We are having conversations, we were so happy with how it did,” Hobbs & Shaw producer Hiram Garcia told ComicBook.com late last year. “The studio was extremely happy and there’s been a lot of great conversations just about seeing where things lay out. Obviously [Fast & Furious 9] is on its way. That’s going to do great things. Taking some bits from that, cause it’s all a shared universe and it’s all in the works.”

Outside of that, there's also the animated Netflix series Fast & Furious: Spy Racers, and the debut of a long-awaited video game inspired by the franchise.

F9: The Fast Saga is currently scheduled to be released on May 28, 2021.

h/t: Deadline