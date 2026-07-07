Vin Diesel’s Fast & Furious 11 Update Officially Tricked Fans, Is The Franchise Ever Coming Back?

Last week, Fast & Furious fans had a little something extra to celebrate for the July 4th weekend when franchise star Vin Diesel took to social media with a video where he indicated that he was on set and that people behind him were “grinding” before thanking “the best fans in the world” for their patience. At the time, it seemed like Diesel was confirming that Fast Forever, the 11th and final movie of the franchise was finally underway and it was a very welcome update, considering it has been three years since the release of Fast X. Now, it turns out we were all duped.

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According to The Wrap, Fast Forever is not currently in production despite what Diesel teased on social media late last week. Instead, the video—which featured Diesel on a set with Dominic Torreto’s 1970 Dodge Charger R/T while crew members worked and set thing sup in the background, was actually filming for a World Cup promo that aired on Tuesday during the USA Belgium game. You can check out that ad spot, which sees Diesel play Toretto, for yourself below.

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Vin Diesel sets the stage for more Round of 16 FIFA World Cup action pic.twitter.com/P76bUdcNgU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 5, 2026

So, What Is Actually Going on With Fast & Furious 11?

Image Courtesy of Universal

The update that Fast Forever is not actually in active production is a bit of a disappointment for fans. Fast X ended on a massive cliffhanger, where Dom and his son were facing death thanks to a dam explosion while the movie also showed Jason Momoa’s Dante hunting down Dwayne Johnson’s Hobbs. While it was suggested in that ending that there would be a spinoff with Momoa Johnson, that hasn’t happened and Fast Forever, which is set to be the big franchise finale, has itself been delayed numerous times. Universal has wanted the budget dropped, wanted to limit who returns for the finale, and make other arguably business-influenced adjustments to the final film. It’s been pushing the timeline for the film out, something that is starting to get a little interesting as its release has been set for March 17, 2028.

Now that it’s been revealed that Fast Forever isn’t in production, we’re more or less back to square one in terms of questions about the film. We don’t have any actual details about the film at this point, including whether Louis Leterrier is going to return to direct, if Gal Gadot and Johnson will be returning, what original cast members will be back for the finale, etc. The only thing we sort of know is that Michael Lesslie, who co-wrote the screenplay for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, had been hired as of March of this year to write Fast Forever. With all of the delays, the questions about what the studio will or will not allow them to do in terms of budget and other constraints, the lack of any real updates, and now this latest misdirection, it’s difficult not to wonder if we’re ever going to get that final film.

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