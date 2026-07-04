Vin Diesel Just Posted the Massive Fast & Furious 11 Update Fans Have Been Waiting 3 Years to Hear

Vin Diesel just posted a massive update for Fast Forever, the 11th and final movie of the Fast & Furious franchise. It has been three years since Fast X hit theaters, and this ended up being the longest wait between sequels since the three years between the release of The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) and Fast & Furious (2009). However, thanks to a lot of drama behind the scenes concerning the budget and the returning cast members, the wait ended up even longer. The release for Fast Forever was finally set as March 17, 2028, which is just short of a five-year wait from the cliffhanger ending of Fast X. Now, there is great news from Diesel.

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In the video posted on X, it opened with Vin Diesel whispering that he was on set and the people behind him were “grinding.” He then said, “I just wanted to take a second to say thank you. You guys are the best fans in the world. You have been patient with the industry. You have been patient with the studio. You have been patient with me over the last three and a half years, and we have been grinding to try to make the most amazing finale.”

Vin Diesel confirms Fast & Furious 11 has started filming



"Good things coming…"



(via https://t.co/DBKBNw5qDo) pic.twitter.com/yJcuCk6PWv — CoveredGeekly (@CoveredGeekly) July 4, 2026

Vin Diesel Says He Wants to Make Fans “Proud”

Image Courtesy of Universal

Vin Diesel said that he took time out to work on other characters over the years, including Kaulder (The Last Witch Hunter) and Riddick, and he is really excited about the movie he is writing now (Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em from Mattel). However, he said that he never lost his desire to finish the Fast & Furious story and make his fans proud. While Diesel seems excited to get Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em made, he is now focusing on making sure that his beloved Fast & Furious franchise gets the ending it deserves.

When Fast X ended, there was a giant cliffhanger where Dom and his son faced the possibility of death thanks to a dam explosion. The film then showed Dante (Jason Momoa) hunting down Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson). The idea was that there would be a spinoff with Momoa and Johnson and then the conclusion to the Fast Saga. Neither happened. The spinoff seems dead in the water, and the final movie in the main franchise, Fast Forever, was delayed countless times.

The studio wanted the budget drastically lowered. While the movies have been successful since the breakout of Fast Five, Universal wants more return for its investment, and they demanded that Diesel drop the budget. Furthermore, the studio wanted to limit who returned for the finale, which kind of destroys the entire idea that the movies had built about them being about family, first and foremost. With so many beloved characters, fans want to see a fitting ending for the entire cast, and Universal seemed to want to limit who got in on that ending.

Hopefully, with the news that Diesel is on set and the filming of Fast Forever is underway, the fans will get what they deserve from this last chapter in the story. It will be just under 27 years from the first movie in the franchise when Fast Forever arrives, and as the end of the story, this is something that Vin Diesel and Universal have to get right for fans who have stuck with it since the start.

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