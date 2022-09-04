Viral TikTok Recreates Nicole Kidman's AMC Ad at Dragon Con

One of the biggest movie hits of the last year wasn't a movie at all, but rather an AMC Theatres ad starring Nicole Kidman. When theaters reopened after the pandemic closures, one major change made by AMC was the promo that plays before each film. The beloved ad features Kidman promoting AMC, and it quickly became an Internet sensation. Not only is the ad a popular meme, but people have made shirts and other merch that quote the ad, and moviegoers often cheer for Kidman as if she was gathering the Avengers to defeat Thanos. This week, one fan took their love a step further when they cosplayed as Kidman at Dragon Con.

TikTok user @hobbitparty shared a fun video of her cosplay, which is getting lots of attention online. "My ode to @DragonCon! Heartache does feel good in a place #dragoncon #amctheaters," she captioned the post. AMC Theatres responded, "Simply iconic 🤩." You can watch the video below:

Last month, it was announced that Kidman had renewed her deal with AMC, and this week it was revealed that she will be filming a new ad for the company. Billy Ray, the screenwriter behind the original ad, told Vanity Fair that he was recently asked by AMC to write a follow-up. Ray, who also wrote films such as Flightplan, The Hunger Games, Captain Phillips, and Richard Jewell, confirmed that the new ad is already written.

"I got a text from the chairman of AMC about a month ago asking me if I would write the next one, and of course, the answer to that is yes," Ray said. "It's already written." He added, "I'm very, very excited about it ... All I can tell you about it is we are not dumb enough to fly in the face of the one we've already done and try to top it. So, it's a very, very different approach that is a little bit of a wink to the one we've already done."

Ray also revealed that it was Kidman who asked him to write the first ad. "When Nicole first asked me to do it, I was just doing it as a favor," Ray explained. "I said I would do it for free just because I'm a fan and a friend of hers. My agent said, 'No, that's not what's happening here. You need to be paid for this.' And it turns out my agent was right because it's had real value."

Are you excited that Nicole Kidman's AMC ad is getting a sequel? Tell us in the comments!