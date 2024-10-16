Netflix Reveals Trailer and Release Date for Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The most beloved duo in stop-motion are returning to the screen for a brand new adventure. On the heels of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget last year, Netflix and Aardman are teaming up once again for a new Wallace & Gromit movie, which will be released on the streaming service in just a few months.

On Wednesday, Netflix unveiled the first trailer for Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, offering fans the first look at the return of these beloved characters. Additionally, Netflix revealed that Vengeance Most Fowl will be released on the service globally (except for in the UK and Ireland) on January 3rd. You can check out the full trailer in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Perhaps the most exciting element of Vengeance Most Fowl is that it will feature the long-awaited return of classic Wallace & Gromit villain Feathers McGraw. The character famously antagonized Wallace and Gromit in 1993’s The Wrong Trousers, and fans have been waiting to see more of him ever since.

The new Wallace & Gromit movie is directed by franchise creator Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham, with a script from Mark Burton. The cast includes Ben Whitehead, Peter Kay, Lauren Patel, Reece Shearsmith, Diane Morgan, Adjoa Andoh, Muzz Khan, and Lenny Henry.

Vengeance Most Fowl is set to center on a new Wallace invention known as the “smart gnome,” which eventually develops a mind of its own.

“I’d had the idea of a film about garden gnomes turning bad for more than a decade, but I could never work out what made them bad,” said Park. “It occurred to me that the single most asked question I get when I meet fans is, will the penguin Feathers McGraw, Wallace and Gromit’s original antagonist from The Wrong Trousers 30 years ago, ever return? We’ve had fun bringing him back in cameo capacities but now, three decades on, it felt like the right time. Then it hit me: What if Feathers was involved with these gnomes?

“We’re hoping that this film will appeal to fans of ‘Gnome Noir’ everywhere and that people will be gratified when they see what Feathers has been up to since The Wrong Trousers.”

Here’s the official synopsis for Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl:

“In this next installment, Gromit’s concern that Wallac is becoming too dependent on his inventions proves justified, when Wallace invents a ‘smart’ gnome that seems to develop a mind of its own. When it emerges that a vengeful figure from the past might be masterminding things, it falls to Gromit to battle sinister forces and save his master… or Wallace may never be able to invent again!”