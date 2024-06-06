Wallace & Gromit: Iconic Villain Returns in Upcoming Netflix Movie

A new Wallace & Gromit movie is arriving this winter, and the film is bringing with it the return of the franchise's most memorable and iconic villain. The penguin known as Feathers McGraw antagonized Wallace and Gromit in 1993's The Wrong Trousers, and the bird has hardly been heard from since. In the new Aardman film, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, Feathers finally returns, and he's got revenge on the brain.

The title of the new Wallace & Gromit was announced on Thursday, along with the information about its release. The BBC will be releasing the film in the UK this Christmas, followed by a global premiere on Netflix. Additionally, Aardman shared a brief teaser featuring Feathers' return, which you can check out below!

He's back... with a vengeance. ​



Feathers McGraw returns in Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, a brand new film premiering on @BBC in the UK and @netflix globally this winter. pic.twitter.com/G3hEBAx83l — Aardman (@aardman) June 6, 2024

Wallace & Gromit director Nick Park is returning to direct Vengeance Most Fowl alongside Merlin Crossingham. Park wrote the story with screenwriter Mark Burton and the film is produced by Richard Beek.

Vengeance Most Fowl is set to center on a new Wallace invention known as the "smart gnome," which eventually develops a mind of its own.

"I'd had the idea of a film about garden gnomes turning bad for more than a decade, but I could never work out what made them bad," said Park. "It occurred to me that the single most asked question I get when I meet fans is, will the penguin Feathers McGraw, Wallace and Gromit's original antagonist from The Wrong Trousers 30 years ago, ever return? We've had fun bringing him back in cameo capacities but now, three decades on, it felt like the right time. Then it hit me: What if Feathers was involved with these gnomes?

"We're hoping that this film will appeal to fans of 'Gnome Noir' everywhere and that people will be gratified when they see what Feathers has been up to since The Wrong Trousers."

(Photo: Aardman/Netflix)

Here's the official synopsis for Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl:

"In this next installment, Gromit's concern that Wallac is becoming too dependent on his inventions proves justified, when Wallace invents a 'smart' gnome that seems to develop a mind of its own. When it emerges that a vengeful figure from the past might be masterminding things, it falls to Gromit to battle sinister forces and save his master... or Wallace may never be able to invent again!"

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl doesn't yet have a specific release date from Netflix, but it will arrive sometime this winter.