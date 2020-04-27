Avengers: Infinity War's Scarlet Witch and Vision Fight Was Very Different at First

✖

Two years ago, Avengers: Infinity War rocketed its way into theaters, and simultaneously completely changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it. The blockbuster film united a huge roster of characters in a fight to save the universe, but it sounds like some pieces of that initially took a different shape. Infinity War and Endgame co-writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely recently took over the ComicBook.com Twitter account, as part of a Quarantine Watch Party of Infinity War. In the process, they revealed that the fight scene involving Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) initially pitted them against "a swarm of Outriders", as opposed to Proxima Midnight (Carrie Coon) and Corvus Glaive (Michael Shaw).

This whole sequence once took place in Paris, where they were attacked by a swarm of Outriders. Things change. -CM #Infinitywar #QuarantineWatchParty https://t.co/9Erkm7hBsS — Markus & McFeely on CB (@ComicBook) April 26, 2020

While that alternative would have been visually interesting, it's certainly easy to see how well the finished project worked. Not only did it set up an epic return for Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), but it provided a bit more screentime for Proxima and Corvus (two characters who, as fans have argued, could have probably been featured more). It also saved most of the Outriders' appearance for the film's third act, where they make an epic and unsettling descent on Wakanda.

For fans of Wanda and Vision, that factoid will certainly be interesting, especially with their upcoming Disney+ series on the horizon.

"Having the opportunity to tell more of their story, to see more of what Wanda can do, more of what makes Vision Vision, and — most importantly — reveal a name that I'm not even sure we've said in the MCU yet, but we absolutely make a big deal of in the show, which is that Wanda is in fact the Scarlet Witch," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige explained late last year.

“I’m just so excited for fans because if they know anything about the Scarlet Witch in the comics, I think this show will just get them so excited,” Olsen teased previously. “This show will explore why she’s known as Scarlet Witch and how she is Scarlet Witch as opposed to Wanda. We’ve always referred to her as Wanda in our films, so it’s an exciting opportunity.”

Avengers: Infinity War will debut on Disney+ on June 25. Avengers: Endgame is currently available to stream on Disney+.

