Warner Bros. Discovery and Mattel Celebrate Barbie Movie by Partnering With Save the Children

Warner Bros. Discovery is teaming with Save the Children in a new, global girls' empowerment initiative, themed to the release of director Greta Gerwig's Barbie, in theaters soon. According to a statement from Warner Bros. Discovery, the campaign will help girls around the world receive the learning resources and support they need to make their dreams a reality. Mattel, creator of the global icon Barbie and IP owner of the brand, has partnered with Save the Children for nearly two decades and launched the Barbie Dream Gap Project in 2018; they will partner with WBD on the new campaign.

Kicking off today, the campaign will receive global attention on WBD linear, digital, and social platforms. Initiatives include an in-show integration on HGTV's "Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge," consumer activations through brand partnerships, and a Charity Buzz auction that features tickets to the Los Angeles and London premieres of the movie "Barbie," among other exciting items. They also announced today that they planned to let contest winners stay in a real-life Malibu Barbie Dream House.

"Warner Bros. Discovery is a long-standing supporter of Save the Children, so we are tickled pink to tap into the movie 'Barbie' to inspire and nurture the limitless potential in young girls around the world," said Louise Soper, Senior Vice President, Global Brand Partnerships for Warner Bros. Pictures. "From astronaut, journalist, entrepreneur, and now movie star, Barbie's over 250 inspirational careers remind us that you can be whatever you want to be, and give back to your community too."

Barbie stars, including Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, and Will Ferrell, filmed a text-to-donate public service announcement that encourages viewers to text 'Barbie' to 707070 and join WBD in supporting the work of Save the Children. The PSAs will begin airing today on WBD platforms globally, from sports and streaming to cable and broadcast.

"Save the Children was established by a woman who believed she could accomplish things others didn't believe were possible. That legacy still guides us today as we work to see girls everywhere embrace their potential," said Luciana Bonifacio, Save the Children's Chief Development Officer. "This is why we are excited to partner with Warner Bros. Discovery, Mattel, and the movie Barbie to provide girls in the U.S. and around the world access to education and resources, encouraging them to believe in their own potential and achieve their dreams."

"As the original girl empowerment brand, we couldn't be more proud to join Warner Bros. Discovery during this exciting moment in Barbie's history to support Save the Children," said Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie & Dolls, Mattel. "Barbie launched the Dream Gap Project with a global effort to level the playing field for girls, which cannot be done alone. Together, Mattel and Warner Bros. Discovery are partnering with Save the Children to help girls reach their full potential."

In the U.S., the partnership will support Save the Children's early education, summer and after school programming to ensure children and their families have the resources and support needed to reach their goals. Internationally, it will support Save the Children's girls' empowerment programming by providing services across education, health, justice and child protection sectors.