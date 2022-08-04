Warner Bros. Discovery Reveals Subscriber Count, Doesn't Specify HBO Max

Warner Bros. Discovery and HBO Max have been at the center of headlines all week, as the new leadership team has been cutting and removing HBO Max projects in an effort to save money. HBO Max is heading in a much different direction than it was just a couple of months ago, and subscribers are concerned what that may mean for the future. On Thursday, ahead of the Warner Bros. Discovery quarterly earnings call, the company released its latest streaming numbers, showing some growth across the board.

According to the press released, Warner Bros. Discovery now has a total of 92.1 million subscribers across the globe. That total includes HBO, HBO Max, and Discovery+, rising by about 1.6 million subscribers in Q2. That said, the release didn't break down the subscriber numbers by individual service, so there's no way to know how HBO Max specifically has performed over the last quarter.

While Warner Bros. Discovery has grown its global audience over the last quarter, it has actually lost subscribers in the United States. The streaming total here in the States dropped by about 300,000 in the second quarter.

The world of streaming will change drastically for Warner Bros. Discovery over the next year, as the company has announced plans to merge HBO Max and Discovery+ in the future.

To save money on the streaming front, Warner Bros. Discovery cancelled some projects that were nearly finished, like the Batgirl film starring Leslie Grace. Fans have been frustrated at these kind of decisions, and Grace took to social media on Wednesday night to bid farewell to the film that we will likely never get to see.

"Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie Batgirl, I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland," Grace wrote. "I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process! To every Batgirl fan – THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, 'my own damn hero!' Batgirl for life!"