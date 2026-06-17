Warner Bros. Just Found Its Answer to The Hunger Games (& It’s Big Enough to Start a Major Franchise)

When it comes to page-to-screen adaptations, there are few genres bigger than dystopias. Films like Divergent, The Hunger Games, and The Maze Runner were all not only based on dystopian fiction but ended up kicking off popular and successful franchises on the big screen, too. The Hunger Games in particular has proven to be a juggernaut, still getting fresh installments 14 years after the first film and now, Warner Bros. has just found its answer to the massive franchise with the acquisition of a popular, 11-book young adult series.

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According to Variety, Warner Bros, has acquired the rights to the best-selling dystopian YA book series Shatter Me by Tahereh Mafi. The book series originally debuted with the novel Shatter Me in 2011 and has become a massively popular title on BookTok. The series, which encompasses 6 full length novels and 5 novellas, follows Juliette Ferrars, a teenager who has a lethal touch and ends up taking on The Reestablishment, the oppressive and totalitarian government.

“I’ve been tremendously lucky to have a devoted fanbase over the last fifteen years, and I’m excited for the chance to bring the Shatter Me world and characters to life in a way that will honor the fans and their love for these books,” Mafi said. “Warner Bros. has been a great partner so far, and I’m looking forward to creating a memorable cinematic experience that elevates the series to new heights.”

Shatter Me Has Enough Material to Build a Major Franchise for Warner Bros.

If a Shatter Me movie proves to be as popular as the book series has been, it could mark the start of a major franchise for Warner Bros. and one that would go well beyond the main series. The Shatter Me series has already gone well beyond its main world with the release of Watch Me in 2025. That book marked the start of a new spin-off series, Shatter Me: The New Republic and is set about a decade after the events of the last book in the Shatter Me main series. It was followed by Release Me in April and a third book, Escape Me, is set to hit shelves in September. Given all of the material that filmmakers could draw from, we could very well be exploring the world of Shatter Me for a long time to come.

The extensive amount of source materials also bodes well for adaptation beyond quantity of story. The best dystopian stories come from well-developed, fully fleshed out worlds and that is something that Shatter Me has done well. The length of the original series as well as the new spinoff series has allowed Mafi to richly build out the setting and characters of her story in a way that feels natural and is immersive. While the details of the story of Shatter Me are certainly different than those of The Hunger Games, the level of worldbuilding is similar. Additionally, dystopian fiction is, in general, having a bit of a revival. There’s the continuation of The Hunger Games franchise in film (as well as in books with Sunrise on the Reaping having hit shelves last spring) but we’ve also seen a return to the Divergent franchise with the upcoming The Sixth Faction novel from Veronica Roth, which will offer an alternative universe version of the story and is Roth’s way of revisiting the world she created.

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