New Warner Bros. Release Dates: The Batman, Flash, Black Adam, and More

The movie world has been particularly evolving due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both due to the safety of movie theaters and the logistics of resuming film productions. Countless blockbuster films have been hit with changing release dates due to the virus' spread (often to the dismay of fans). On Monday, Warner Bros. sorted out its upcoming release calendar in a pretty significant way, moving many of its upcoming blockbusters for the coming months to new release dates. According to Variety, the latest shuffle in release dates is due to delays in film production, particularly amid the ongoing pandemic. Multiple major films were impacted by the change, including highly-anticipated DC entries like The Batman, The Flash, Black Adam, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. So, what new release dates can you expect for some of Warner Bros.' upcoming blockbusters? Keep reading to find out.

Dune - October 1, 2021 (Photo: Warner Bros.) The first release date switch came earlier in the day on Monday, when it was revealed that Denis Villeneuve's Dune will now be opening almost a full year after it was initially scheduled. The space epic will now open on October 1, 2021, as opposed to December 18th of this year. With an all-star cast that includes Timothee Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya, Dune will follow the journey of Paul Atreides, the young son of the Duke of the desert planet Arrakis, as he gets thrown into a battle to control his new world. prevnext

The Matrix 4 - December 22, 2021 One of the few release dates on the roster to actually be moved forward is The Matrix 4. The Lana Wachowski-led followup is set to premiere earlier than expected, debuting on December 22, 2021 as opposed to April 1, 2022. The new film will see the return of Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity. Newcomers to the franchise will include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henick, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Andrew Caldwell, and Neil Patrick Harris. Former Sense8 cast members Eréndira Ibarra, Max Riemelt, Brian J. Smith and Toby Onwumere will also appear, reuniting with Wachowski after working with her on the Netflix series. prevnext

The Batman - March 4, 2022 (Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures) Shortly after Dune switched release dates, fans were anxious to see what fate that would bring for The Batman, given the fact that the film initially held that October release date. Late Monday night, fans got their answer, with The Batman being delayed almost six months to March 4, 2022. Directed by Matt Reeves, the new take on the Caped Crusader will star Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, and Jeffrey Wright. Filming on the production already resumed in recent months, but was briefly sidetracked after Pattinson reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. prevnext

The Flash - November 4, 2022 (Photo: DC Entertainment) After multiple years and several creative teams at the helm, The Flash movie is on track to premiere -- just a few months later than previously planned. The film will now debut on November 4, 2022, as opposed to June 3, 2022. The film, which is directed by IT's Andy Muschietti with a script from Birds of Prey's Christina Hodson, is expected to follow Ezra Miller's iteration of the Scarlet Speedster on a trek throughout the DC live-action multiverse, with appearances from both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton's iterations of Batman. prevnext

Shazam! Fury of the Gods - June 2, 2023 (Photo: WB) With The Flash now set to open in November of 2022, Shazam! Fury of the Gods was also forced to find an new release date. The film will be opening on June 2, 2023, as opposed to November 4, 2022. The sequel will see the return of Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as the two iterations of Billy Batson/Shazam!. The film is also expected to feature the return of the Shazam! family, as they all work together with their newfound superpowers to take on a new threat. prevnext

Black Adam - Undated (Photo: DC Entertainment) One of the biggest bombshells among WB's release date changes was that Black Adam does not currently have a release date. The film was initially supposed to debut on The Matrix's new date of December 22, 2021. Black Adam will follow Dwayne Johnson's long-awaited take on the titular character, as he crosses paths with members of the Justice Society of America. Joining Johnson in the film, which will ideally begin production early next year, is Aldis Hodge as Carter Hall/Hawkman. prevnext