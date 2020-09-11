Black Adam Producer Reveals When The Rock Begins Filming

✖

It won't be long until Shazam's greatest foe enters the DC Universe with Dwayne Johnson set to debut as Black Adam, one of the comic universe's greatest villains and anti-heroes. Black Adam will serve as The Rock's entrance into the cinematic franchise, setting up a possible clash with Billy Batson after Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theaters; and Johnson's movie will also serve as the introduction to the Justice Society of America, including heroes like Hawkman, Atom Smasher, Doctor Fate, and Cyclone. After the Black Adam presentation at DC FanDome, fans are understandably eager to see these characters hit the big screen.

Producer Hiram Garcia, who works with Johnson on all of his big screen projects as part of their Seven Bucks Productions house, recently revealed when filming is expected to begin on the movie.

"We’re going to start filming sometime in the first quarter of next year," Garcia told Variety.

The producer went on to express excitement for the opportunity to join the Worlds of DC with a project he and Johnson are passionate about.

"The journey we’re going to put Black Adam on, it’s very compelling — what he’s gone through and what you’re going to see on-screen is going to be amazing to watch play out, and then when you couple that with how powerful every character is who is going to be in the universe, it’s really going to heat things up. We have a lot of fun saying that the hierarchy of the power in the DC Universe is going to change because when Black Adam arrives, everyone needs to watch out because he’s going to change the game."

Garcia also shed more details on their plans for the Justice Society and how important their role will be in shaping Black Adam's journey.

"Our entire production team and our amazing director, Jaume Collet-Serra, we all have unified, giant ambitions for what we want to do with these characters and the JSA and all those new members we’re introducing from Hawkman to Atom Smasher to Cyclone and Doctor Fate," Garcia explained. "It’s an opportunity to put ourselves in the DC Universe, and really start to create a fun group of characters that audiences haven’t had the chance to see, but that a lot of them are familiar with."

Black Adam is currently set to premiere in theaters on December 22, 2021.