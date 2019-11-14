Warner Bros. Reveals New Logo

Warner Bros. — working with the world’s largest independent design consultancy, Pentagram — has unveiled a new logo that it hopes will modernize its identity with audiences and bring the studio into line with more 21st Century sensibilities. The image, not unlike the DC Comics logo redesign that Warners rolled out two years ago, looks more or less like it always has, except that it has been streamlined and simplified to go with the current design trend of making everything simple. The change — made in advance of the studio’s hundredth anniversary in less than five years — was announced on the Burbank lot of Warner Bros. Studios.

“As we approached our centennial, we thought it was the right time to take a good look at our brand, what it stands for and the values it represents,” Warner Bros. chair and CEO Ann Sarnoff said at a presentation near the lot’s famous water tower. “We know that a strong brand gives us not just a road map but a sense of purpose. It puts our feelings of pride into words. And, it helps us communicate who we are to our employees, our creative and business partners, and our fans around the world.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new logo sees the shield stretched a bit, so that it is taller and thinner than it has been in the past.

A story in Fast Company also explained that Pentagram created Warner Bros. Sans, “a custom typeface that evolved from the ‘WB’ of the shield.” They report that the font was inspired by the Art deco of the 1920s and that, according to Pentagram, it “would allow the brand to still be present if the shield wasn’t there.”

Sarnoff, who unveiled the new water tower and logo with a tuxedo-wearing Bugs Bunny at her side, said that Warners has modified their mission statement, which now reads, “To be the world’s leading creator and distributor of extraordinary entertainment by partnering with the world’s most inspiring storytellers.” They have a simple mantra — “We believe in the power of story.”

“At Warner Bros, we have been telling stories and entertaining audiences for almost 100 years—but we don’t do it alone,” said Sarnoff. “From the beginning, we’ve worked with the world’s best storytellers and helped them bring their visions to life. It’s their unique genius that connects and inspires us, that introduces us to new ideas, takes us to new places, and reshapes the way we see the world. They are the heart of everything we do.”

The logo will appear onscreen beginning in 2020. The iconic Warner Bros. water tower will be fully repainted in the coming months — a process which will take 4-6 weeks. The logo used for the big reveal was a temporary wrap, which will come down soon.