WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar Touts “Creative Momentum” of Company as Discovery Merger Closes

Jason Kilar officially exited his role as CEO at WarnerMedia this week before the WarnerMedia/ Discovery closed. Earlier today, the merger officially completed and as expected, the outgoing CEO of WarnerMedia released a statement on his tenure at the studio. In a series of tweets, the executive touted all of the successes the studio had met while he was in charge.

“Today is the final day of operation for WarnerMedia as it becomes Warner Bros. Discovery. To mark the occasion, I am taking a moment to share some important things, especially about the WarnerMedia team and the creative partners with which we get to work,” The former WanerMedia executive went on. “I’ll start by sharing a graphic about our creative momentum. There’s many ways to assess how a team is doing creatively. None are perfect of course. I’ve never seen a team be more recognized by peers, critics, and audiences as this team has been recognized this awards season.”

Kilar went on to detail the rest of the company’s successes and future. This included the studios upcoming slate of films and series featuring the likes of Black Adam, Wonka, Dune 2, The Flash, Aquaman 2, House of the Dragon, The Staircase, The White House Plumbers, Hacks, The Flight Attendant, Westworld, and so much more. The studios future seems bright, but it comes at great cost.



The Wanermedia/Discovery merger is coming at the cost of many jobs, which is expected with such a big move. Warner Bros. Pictures CEO Ann Sarnoff and HBO Max Boss Andy Forssell were recently let go from the company. Not much is currently known about the future of the studio, but it’s safe to say that we’re going to find out sooner rather than later. Previously, Warnermedia’s exiting CEO released an official statement his departure. Here’s a small amount of what Kilar had to say:



“With the pending transaction with Discovery nearing close, now is the right time to share with each of you that I will be departing this amazing company. There are many feelings one could have in a moment like this, but for me there are none bigger, or more lasting, than the feelings of gratitude and love that I have for this team, this company, and this mission. I’ve never been more fulfilled professionally. I’ve never been happier professionally. This team – and what we’ve built together – are the reasons for that. We’re leading the industry creatively. We’ve elevated technology, product, and design to the highest levels in the company. We’re operating as one team, proudly and successfully going direct to consumers across the globe. It has been deeply gratifying to lean into the future alongside each of you, and to do so with conviction.”



