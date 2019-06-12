Warwick Davis Shares Magical Harry Potter Reunion Photo From Universal Studios

Earlier this year, it was announced by Universal Studios that the Hogsmeade section at the Islands of Adventure theme park in Orlando would be getting a new attraction. Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure is opening this week, and it’s already seen some very special guests. A handful of the actors from the Harry Potter films paid a visit to the new attraction and posted a photo together on social media. Warwick Davis (Professor Flitwick), James Phelps (Fred Weasley), Oliver Phelps (George Weasley), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), and Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) all reunited for the event.

So fun to reunite with my ‘students’ from #Hogwarts at @UniversalORL for the opening of ‘Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure’. They are all quite ‘charming’! pic.twitter.com/L5IrICj7VQ — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) June 12, 2019

“So fun to reunite with my ‘students’ from #Hogwarts at @UniversalORL for the opening of ‘Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure’. They are all quite ‘charming’!,” Davis wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many fans commented on the post, delighted to see some of the cast together again.

“OMG! So fun! @WarwickADavis Love how, during your interview, you articulated, how special this ride is in regards to immersing you into the Wizarding World. You all just make my heart smile!,” @maser_karen wrote.

“Hogwarts has the coolest reunions,” @mattsimplythat added.

“That’s a pretty darned epic selfie!,” @MattRabbit replied.

This new Hagrid ride is the park’s “most highly-themed coaster yet.” The attraction is replacing the park’s former roller coaster, Dragon Challenge, which was renamed after The Wizarding World of Harry Potter opened. Originally, the ride was called Dueling Dragons and was a part of the The Lost Continent area of the park.

Universal describes the ride as follows: “For the first time ever, guests will fly with Hagrid on a thrilling roller coaster ride that plunges into the path of some of the Wizarding World’s rarest magical creatures.”

In addition to adding new rides to their parks, the wide world of Harry Potter has plenty more for fans to look forward to. The most recent film, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, is currently available for home viewing. The Broadway show, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, is also still going strong in New York.

Are you excited for the newest Harry Potter-themed roller coaster? Tell us in the comments!