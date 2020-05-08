Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn's Guide to Being Newly Single Video Released

Birds of Prey is finally being released on Blu-ray on May 12th, but in the meantime, Warner Bros. Entertainment has released a fun new video chronicling "Harley Quinn's Guide to Being Newly Single." The film serves as a spin-off of Suicide Squad and sees Margot Robbie return to the role of Harley Quinn as she finds a new outlook on life following her break-up with the Joker. "Expert single gal #HarleyQuinn's step by step guide to overcoming the toxicity of a bad breakup, featuring #DC's #BirdsOfPrey," the video's caption reads. The clip shows ten important rules to follow while going through a tough break-up.

Here are the video's ten steps: "Step One: Cut Your Hair. Step Two: Explore Your Inner Fashionista. Step Three: Channel Your Inner Rage Into Team Sports. Step Four: Get Rid of Anything That Reminds You of Your Ex. Step Five: Mentor Local Youth. Step Six: Girl’s Night In. Step Seven: Girl’s Night Out. Step Eight: Treat Yourself to Your Favorite Food. Step Nine: Find a New Love. Step Ten: Blow Sh*t Up." It's important to note that Step Nine is referring to pets and Step Ten should be avoided in real life! You can watch the video above!

Recently, the film's director, Cathy Yan, took part in one of our Quarantine Watch Parties with some of the film's cast and we learned tons of behind-the-scenes secrets. Recently, Yan also broke her silence on the perception that her DC movie had “disappointing” box office numbers.

"I know that the studio had really high expectations for the movie — as we all did. There were also undue expectations on a female-led movie, and what I was most disappointed in was this idea that perhaps it proved that we weren’t ready for this yet," Yan explained. "That was an extra burden that, as a woman-of-color director, I already had on me anyway. So, yes, I think there were certainly different ways you could interpret the success or lack of success of the movie, and everyone has a right to do that. But, I definitely do feel that everyone was pretty quick to jump on a certain angle."

During Harley's "emancipation" in Birds of Prey, she unintentionally joins forces with Dinah Lance/Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Helena Bertinelli/Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), as they fight to save a young girl named Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from being killed by crime boss Roman Sionis/Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is now available on Video on Demand.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.