10 Secrets Birds of Prey Director Revealed During Quarantine Watch Party

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) arrived on Video on Demand earlier this week, allowing audiences to experience the film from the comfort of their own home amidst the current coronavirus pandemic. Fans have already been taking to social media to share their love for Birds of Prey, including as part of ComicBook.com’s recent “Quarantine Watch Party”. On Wednesday night, some of ComicBook.com’s staff and fans rallied together to watch the DC film — and they were joined by several special guests. Director Cathy Yan, stars Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Ella Jay Basco, and iconic Birds of Prey comic writer Gail Simone all participated in the watch party, and provided fans with some epic details and commentary in the process.

Yan, in particular, shared a lot of behind-the-scenes trivia about Birds of Prey, and how the action-packed ensemble film ultimately came together. This included details about which scenes were shot in one take, how certain sequences were technically put together, and how much improv and cast input went into the film.

Birds of Prey sees Margot Robbie returning to her role as Harley Quinn, as she finds a new outlook on life following her break-up with The Joker. In the process, Harley unintentionally joins forces with Dinah Lance/Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Helena Bertinelli/Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), as they fight to save a young girl named Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from being killed by crime boss Roman Sionis/Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

Read on to check out some of the highlights, and don’t forget to check out Birds of Prey on VOD, if you haven’t done so already!

1. Harley’s Haircut Was One Take

That hair cutting scene was a SINGLE TAKE because we only had one wig and no time. Of course Margot KILLED IT — Cathy Yan (@CathyYan) March 26, 2020

2. Inside Black Mask’s Torture Scene

Yeah that family actually hung upside down a lot — Cathy Yan (@CathyYan) March 26, 2020

SNOT BUBBLE. I’ll claim that as my idea #quarantinewatchparty — Cathy Yan (@CathyYan) March 26, 2020

Every time we cut, a platform was immediately wheeled under them. We also used really good dummies in wides when we didn’t need them. — Cathy Yan (@CathyYan) March 26, 2020

3. The Origins of the Fanny Pack

The sparkly fanny pack was an actual item sold at one of the stalls. I saw it and immediately knew it had to be in the movie. Margot walked on set and immediately snatched it without knowing it was already in the works. — Cathy Yan (@CathyYan) March 26, 2020

4. Cassandra Cain’s Cast

Ella made her own cast for the movie because she is a multi-talented wonder #QuarantineWatchParty — Cathy Yan (@CathyYan) March 26, 2020

5. Black Canary’s Musical Number

JURNEE SLAYED THAT SONG. SLAYED. I had the crazy idea that our Canary would sing a cover of Man’s World and Jurnee was my dream come true. #QuarantineWatchParty — Cathy Yan (@CathyYan) March 26, 2020

6. Harley’s Evidence Locker Fight

Having to discuss the density of cocaine was not something I expected to do on this movie #QuarantineWatchParty #BOP — Cathy Yan (@CathyYan) March 26, 2020

7. Black Mask’s Pajamas

Yes that is Ewan’s face on his pajamas. I love Erin Benach, our costume designer, more than anything. #QuarantineWatchParty #BOP — Cathy Yan (@CathyYan) March 26, 2020

8. The Perfect Easter Egg

Shot of Harley and Cass walking away from camera in the Hit Me With Your Best Shot montage…is an ode to the famous shot in The Professional, but in reverse. #QuarantineWatchParty #BOP — Cathy Yan (@CathyYan) March 26, 2020

9. The Birds Gearing Up

We had to cut a huge hole in the floor to get that oner rotating out of Harley’s weapons chest. Gnarly but very satisfying when we got that right #QuarantineWatchParty #BOP — Cathy Yan (@CathyYan) March 26, 2020

10. More Improv!