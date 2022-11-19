WATCH: Black Panther Star Lupita Nyong'o Shares Underwater Training for Wakanda Forever

Marvel Studios recently released Black Panther: Wakanda Forever last weekend and it's already breaking records. Wakanda Forever is getting rave reviews from critics and fan reactions have been on the same level. In the film we find out who will take on the mantle of Black Panther as well as who will be the next major antagonist. That antagonist just so happens to be Namor the Submariner. Tenoch Huerta stars as the character in the film and the people behind the movie completely change the characters background. Instead of the character being from Atlantis, he's from an under water city called Talokan. All the actors in the movies had to train for key under water sequences and Nakia actress Lupita Nyong'o is showing how she prepared to go into the depths of the ocean. In a new Instagram post, which you can check out below, the actress showed off her swim training.

"Swimming down to Talokan was not as easy as it looked! 🏊🏿‍♀️🌊🏝," Nyong'o wrote on Instagram. "Safely supervised by @XPTLife and @MarkRobertsFitness 🏋🏿‍♀️. #wakandaforever #blackpanther #talokan."

The studio unveiled their plans for the next three years, with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. One thing that wasn't announced on the slate was a third Black Panther movie. Even though it's all but guaranteed that fans will receive a third Black Panther movie, Marvel producer Nate Moore revealed during a recent interview that the studio and Ryan Coogler both want to see the fan response to the highly-anticipated sequel before agreeing to do a third film in the franchise.

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Moore said. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to be released is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the film, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. It has yet to be seen where the Midnight Angels tie into the story.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominque Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on November 11.

What do you think about this? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!