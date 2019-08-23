Watch Disney+ Streaming Demo From D23

Disney on Friday premiered a new tour of the Disney+ interface ahead of the streaming service’s November launch.

Disney+’s offerings of more than 7,000 television episodes and 500 films can be browsed when categorizing by genre or brand family — Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic — with search bar and watchlist selections on the left hand side.

Navigating to the sidebar contains options to sort through movies and series, with a special hub for Disney+ originals such as the Jon Favreau-produced live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian and High School Musical: the Musical: the Series.

Customers will be able to add up to seven profiles per account, each customizable with one of more than 200 avatars featuring such characters as Mickey Mouse, Iron Man, Moana and Darth Vader.

“Disney+ marks a bold step forward in an exciting new era for our company — one in which consumers will have a direct connection to the incredible array of creative content that is The Walt Disney Company’s hallmark,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said during a Disney+ unveiling in April. “We are confident that the combination of our unrivaled storytelling, beloved brands, iconic franchises, and cutting-edge technology will make Disney+ a standout in the marketplace, and deliver significant value for consumers and shareholders alike.”

Each of Disney’s powerhouse brands will be represented in the form of new, Disney+ exclusive content — including Avengers: Endgame spinoffs The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision for Marvel Studios, and the animated Monsters at Work, a spinoff of Monsters, Inc., for Pixar — while the service operates as the exclusive streaming home for such blockbuster hits as Captain Marvel, Toy Story 4 and The Lion King.

Disney’s coming 2019 releases, including Frozen II and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, will also later make their debut on Disney+ upon completion of their theatrical runs.

“We’re extremely excited about our growing portfolio of direct-to-consumer offerings. As we demonstrated today, with Disney+ we will deliver extraordinary entertainment in innovative ways to audiences around the world,” Kevin Mayer, chairman, Direct-to-Consumer and International, said in April. “We’ll continue to enhance the user experience with a constant pipeline of high-quality programming, making the service even more appealing to consumers.”

Disney+ launches in the US November 12 priced at $7 per month. The streaming service will also roll out in select countries starting mid and late November.