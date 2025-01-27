Dune Is About to Leave Netflix (And Start Streaming for Free)

For the last month or so, Netflix subscribers have been able to enjoy the entire story of Denis Villeneuve’s live-action Dune saga. 2021’s Dune has been on the service for a while now, and it was surprisingly joined by 2024 smash hit (and current Best Picture nominee) Dune: Part Two right around the start of the new year. There will be a third movie at some point, but the journey so far has been available all at the same time on Netflix, making it convenient for fan to watch through. Unfortunately, that will change over the next week.

The first of Villeneuve’s Dune movies is set to leave Netflix on January 31st, as is made clear by the “LEAVING SOON” banner that currently accompanies the movie poster on Netflix. While that may be frustrating news, Dune is actually going to an even more accessible platform.

Starting on February 1st (the day after it leaves Netflix), Dune will begin streaming on Tubi. For those unfamiliar, Tubi is a completely free, ad-supported streaming service that contains a massive lineup of movies and TV shows. Tubi doesn’t even require you to make an account in order to watch what it has available — though making an account does allow you to put together watchlists and pick up where you leave off.

A movie of Dune‘s size and caliber being available on Tubi is a massive boost to a free streaming service like that. This makes one of the most popular blockbusters of the last decade completely free to access, allowing even more people the opportunity to check it out for the first time.

In addition to its availability on Netflix and Tubi, Dune is still streaming on Max, which is the de facto home for all Warner Bros. and New Line productions. Dune is available on that service alongside Dune: Part Two, the HBO spinoff series Dune: Prophecy, and the 1984 Dune adaptation from David Lynch.

Coming Soon to Tubi

Dune is one of many popular movies heading to Tubi’s free lineup on February 1st. Below is a list of some of the most prominent titles joining the service at the start of the month:

Dune: Part One

Shazam!

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

The Terminator

Training Day

Hotel Artemis

Blue Beetle

Justice League (2017)

Road House

Taken

White House Down

Licorice Pizza

Love & Basketball

White Men Can’t Jump (2023)

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Easy A

Dirty Dancing

House of Gucci

Misery

The Wolf of Snow Hollow