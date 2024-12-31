Netflix Surprises Subscribers By Adding Four Huge 2024 Movies

Netflix is usually pretty good about letting subscribers know about big additions in advance, releasing a newsletter of upcoming arrivals ahead of each new month. Every once in a while, though, big titles will arrive on the streamer without any announcement or fanfare, catching users by surprise. A few of those surprises arrived on Netflix this week, right at the end of the year, giving subscribers some great movie options heading into 2025.

Warner Bros. Discovery sent some of its most talked-about movies to Netflix for a streaming stint, including one of the highest grossing films of the year. Dune: Part Two recently found its way onto Netflix’s lineup in the United States, giving the film its biggest streaming audience to-date.

Dune: Part Two is just one of several popular Warner Bros. films from 2024 that mysteriously found its way onto Netflix over the last week or so. The wave of WB additions started with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and that film was followed by Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and Kevin Costner’s Horizon. The Watchers, a film from Ishana Night Shyamalan, also followed the fellow WBD titles to Netflix.

While these movies are also available to stream on Max, Netflix has a much bigger audience around the country, and this will help gain those titles even more fans.

Coming Soon to Netflix

The end of 2024 has been marked by the surprise additions of these 2024 hits, but they are far from the only movies hitting Netflix around the holidays. New Year’s Day will see a major wave of new additions joining the Netflix streaming roster in the United States, headlined by the Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy.

You can check out the full list of Netflix’s January 1st additions below!

13 Going on 30

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

Apollo 13

Blended

Bruce Almighty

Colombiana

Dallas Buyers Club

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Erin Brockovich

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Inception

Interstellar

Little Fockers

Love Actually

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Melancholia

The Net

Notting Hill

Out of Africa

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Schindler’s List

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Love Scam (IT) — NETFLIX FILM

Missing You (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Number 24 (NO) — NETFLIX FILM