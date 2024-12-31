Netflix Surprises Subscribers By Adding Four Huge 2024 Movies

Netflix is usually pretty good about letting subscribers know about big additions in advance, releasing a newsletter of upcoming arrivals ahead of each new month. Every once in a while, though, big titles will arrive on the streamer without any announcement or fanfare, catching users by surprise. A few of those surprises arrived on Netflix this week, right at the end of the year, giving subscribers some great movie options heading into 2025.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Warner Bros. Discovery sent some of its most talked-about movies to Netflix for a streaming stint, including one of the highest grossing films of the year. Dune: Part Two recently found its way onto Netflix’s lineup in the United States, giving the film its biggest streaming audience to-date.
Dune: Part Two is just one of several popular Warner Bros. films from 2024 that mysteriously found its way onto Netflix over the last week or so. The wave of WB additions started with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and that film was followed by Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and Kevin Costner’s Horizon. The Watchers, a film from Ishana Night Shyamalan, also followed the fellow WBD titles to Netflix.
[RELATED: Everything Coming to Streaming Services in January 2025]
While these movies are also available to stream on Max, Netflix has a much bigger audience around the country, and this will help gain those titles even more fans.
Coming Soon to Netflix
The end of 2024 has been marked by the surprise additions of these 2024 hits, but they are far from the only movies hitting Netflix around the holidays. New Year’s Day will see a major wave of new additions joining the Netflix streaming roster in the United States, headlined by the Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy.
You can check out the full list of Netflix’s January 1st additions below!
13 Going on 30
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
Apollo 13
Blended
Bruce Almighty
Colombiana
Dallas Buyers Club
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Erin Brockovich
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Inception
Interstellar
Little Fockers
Love Actually
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Melancholia
The Net
Notting Hill
Out of Africa
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Schindler’s List
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Love Scam (IT) — NETFLIX FILM
Missing You (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Number 24 (NO) — NETFLIX FILM