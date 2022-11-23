Watch Jake Gyllenhaal Hilariously Remember Dennis Quaid Played His Dad in Forgotten Disaster Film

Strange World is the newest film from Disney Animation Studios, and it just hit theatres today. The adventure movie will follow a family as they embark on a journey through a mysterious land in the center of their world. The voice cast is star-studded and includes Dennis Quaid and Jake Gyllenhaal playing father and son. However, this is not the first time the duo has taken on those roles. Back in 2004, they also starred in the disaster movie The Day After Tomorrow, which was helmed by Roland Emmerich. Despite making Strange World and doing recent press together, Gyllenhaal completely forgot Quaid played his father nearly 20 years ago.

"You and Jake obviously played father and son in The Day After Tomorrow," a Yahoo! reporter said to Quaid in an interview. "We did?" Gyllenhaal asks Quaid. "Oh... Oh, oh! Whoa! That's the guy who played my dad." Quaid added, "It's the first time we've been in the same room together ... That's me." Gyllenhaal replied, "Wow that's cool. You know we've been doing a lot of interviews and you just blew my mind." You can watch the funny interaction below:

What Is the Theme of Strange World?

Strange World was helmed by Don Hall (Big Hero 6) and is set to explore the generational divide within a family, most specifically between Jaegar Clade (Quaid) and Searcher Clade (Gyllenhaal) while adding Searcher's son Ethan Clade (Jaboukie Young-White) to the mix. Speaking to ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley, Quaid and Young-White noted that the heart of Strange World is the theme of legacy.

"This movie is about being yourself and not what people think you should be or something outside of that, and that's the way you're going to make the best contribution to the world," Quaid said. "Enjoy living your life. This classic theme, it's about legacy. It's about being yourself. These guys, they came up with a script that, like all Disney movies, I think they're myths. They point to something you don't have words for."

"I think the idea of passing things on to the next generation and how you receive those things, what you do with that, that's timeless," Young-White added. "I think it's really crucial now, especially when we look at the world and the challenges that we're faced with, it's going to require full communication and participation of multiple generations of different kinds of people."

Strange World is now playing in theatres.