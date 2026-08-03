Watch Mahershala Ali Put His Blade Training to Use in Trailer for Sword-Wielding Hitman Movie

Seven years ago, Marvel Studios made a surprise announcement at San Diego Comic-Con, revealing to the world that two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali would become the vampire hunter Blade for the MCU. As fans know good and well, that project went through several only to drop out. Both Marvel and Ali have seemingly thrown in the towel, with the actor finally opening up about the project last week, noting that Marvel had him under contract and simply didn’t make the movie. He also appeared to have made peace with the fact that this blockbuster movie didn’t come together.

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What did come together in the aftermath of the MCU Blade falling apart, though, was a new movie with the original director he chose to helm his Marvel movie, Bassam Tariq. Titled Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother, the action thriller stars Ali as Latif, a sword-wielding, religious hitman who can’t find a good work/life balance, only for things to become even harder after his wife dies and he’s forced to walk some dark paths in order to protect his children. Prime Video and Orion have released the full trailer for the film, which reveals Ali putting his Blade skills to good use after years of training.

Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother Trailer Unites Former MCU Blade Team

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Last week saw Ali finally open up about his time trying to get the Marvel movie he was confirmed for off the ground, telling GQ: “You had me under contract; they have billions of dollars, if they wanted to do the movie, we would’ve done the movie. So we’re not doing the movie.” Though the movie didn’t get made, and it seems like Ali’s potential as the character is simply a big shrug now, the development and training that he put into the project wasn’t all for naught.

Instead of Blade, the world is getting Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother, written and directed by Bassam Tariq. Not only does the film bring the two creatives together that were originally going to make the Marvel movie, but Tariq penned a film that puts Ali’s stunt training and sword fighting for Blade to good use. As you can see from the trailer, Ali uses a sword in multiple scenes, meaning that fans will finally get a taste of what the MCU is losing out on by not making the film.

History of MCU Blade July 20, 2019 Mahershala Ali announced at SDCC 2019 February 5, 2021 Stacy Osei-Kuffour tapped to write July 19, 2021 Bassam Tariq hired to direct November 5, 2021 Ali voice cameos in Eternals July 23, 2022 Marvel dates Blade for 2023 September 27, 2022 Tariq exits Blade as Director October 11, 2022 Blade delayed a year to 2024 November 21, 2022 Yann Demange hired to direct June 13, 2023 Blade delayed again to 2025 November 9, 2023 Blade delayed from Feb. ’25 to Nov. ’25 June 12, 2024 Yann Demange exits Blade October 22, 2024 Disney pulls Blade from calendar

“I’m looking forward to what this film is able to do from the standpoint of incorporating action elements that you’d expect in a big-budget superhero piece, but we did that in a real mom-and-pop, couple bag of nickels way,” Ali told GQ about Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother. “And I actually love that we were limited. We got to lean into action when it was appropriate, and the story gets to go to an almost magical realism place, which you can do with these superhero stories.”

Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother will debut in select theaters on September 25 and expanded everywhere in October.