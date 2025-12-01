Over Two Years Later, Marvel’s Blade Star Has Disappointing Update on MCU Movie

The development of Marvel Studios’ new Blade movie is probably the longest that any Marvel Cinematic Universe project has been in the works, with nothing to show for it publicly. Other movies in the MCU, like Ant-Man and even Black Panther, took a few years before they really got cooking, but despite the delays in production and the time it took to write those scripts, the films eventually did get made and have become major cornerstones of the larger franchise. Blade has just as much potential as those two films to make a major splash in the MCU, too, but despite multiple writers and directors attached to the project, it remains somewhat of a myth to fans.

Though many creatives have come and gone with work on Blade, Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali remains attached to star as the titular daywalker. There’s another major talent that is still set to appear in the film, though, none other than modern-day scream queen Mia Goth. Fresh off her work in the X trilogy and Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein, Goth has been attached to appear in Marvel’s Blade since April of 2023. Like everyone else working on the film, Goth doesn’t know what’s next, but she has a major tease for what might have been.

Mia Goth Offers Her Take on Blade Delays

At the time that Goth became attached to Blade, it was when the project was set to take on a very unique place in the MCU: a period setting. Reports have revealed that early concepts of the film were set against the backdrop of the 1920s and would have featured Goth as the Marvel villain Lilith. As many fans know now, the setting for Blade appears to have been scrapped, with elements of the work done on the project, like costumes, being bought by Warner Bros. for their 2024 hit film, Sinners. Despite the change, Goth is still set to appear in the movie, just don’t ask her when.

“I don’t know what’s going on with that,” Goth revealed on the new Happy Sad Confused. “I think that they want to make it, and it’s such an important film for them, that they’re taking their time with it. I really don’t have any information (on the delay). I don’t know why it’s taken the time that it has, but we will see.”

Goth remaining attached to Blade is a surprising one, just in the grand scheme of Hollywood, but also because such a drastic change in setting appears to have taken place. It’s unclear if Goth will still be playing Lillith in a now modern-set Blade movie, or if she’ll take on a new character altogether, but the actress teased what the development of the 1920s version of Blade was like and how special it might have been.

“I flew to Atlanta, and we did a chemistry test between Mahershala and I, and we did a costume fitting and a wig fitting, and I was very excited in the direction that it was going. It was very cool, and Mahershala had such an interesting take on it. He was great. And then it just, you know, unraveled from there, unfortunately.”

Marvel fans have been waiting patiently for Blade to finally make it to the big screen in the MCU, especially after his forgotten vocal cameo in Eternals marked his first canon appearance. The future, however, at least over the next two years, does not look bright for Blade. Next year will see the release of just two Marvel Studios movies, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday, with 2027 containing just one, Avengers: Secret Wars. It stands to reason that perhaps the best time to put Blade into the MCU would be after that film, when the franchise itself is going through a bit of a reset. In the meantime, patience will have to be a virtue for Marvel fans and the creative talent that remains attached.