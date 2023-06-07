Where to Watch Avatar: The Way of Water Online

Avatar: The Way of Water sailed to $2.3 billion at the global box office — and now the third highest-grossing movie of all time is surfacing in home theaters. James Cameron's Avatar sequel returns to the watery world of Pandora more than a decade after the events of the 2009 original, where Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) are raising their family: Kiri (Sigourney Weaver), Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss), and Neteyam (Jamie Flatters). Introducing new Na'vi cultures and exotic sea creatures populating the majestic oceans of the lush planet, Avatar 2 tells the story of the Sully family and "the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure."

Below, read on to find out everything you need to know about how to watch Avatar: The Way of Water at home.

Where to Stream Avatar: The Way of Water Online



Avatar: The Way of Water will be available to stream starting June 7th on Disney+ and Max. The Avatar sequel lands on both services as part of a pre-existing deal between Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery that sends select 20th Century Studios titles to Max (formerly HBO Max) during a shared streaming window.

Disney+ Basic with ads costs $7.99/month, while Disney+ Premium (no ads) costs $10.99/month. Customers can also sign up for the Disney Bundle: Disney+ and Hulu Duo Basic with ads ($9.99/month), Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ Trio Basic with Ads ($12.99/month), or the Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ Trio Premium without ads on Disney+ and Hulu ($19.99/month). Try Disney+ here.

Max With Ads costs $9.99/month and offers Ad-Free Max for $15.99/month and Ultimate Ad-Free Max for $19.99/month. Try Max here.

What Time Will Avatar 2 Be on Disney Plus?



Avatar: The Way of Water will be available to watch on Disney+ at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 3:00 AM Eastern Time on Wednesday, June 7th.

When Can You Stream Avatar 2 on Max?



Avatar: The Way of Water will release on Max at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 3:00 AM Eastern Time on Wednesday, June 7th.

Where to Watch Avatar 2 Online



If you're not subscribed to Disney+ or Max, you can watch Avatar: The Way of Water on all digital retailers including Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play and Movies Anywhere.

Avatar: The Way of Water Blu-ray Release Date



Avatar (2009) and Avatar: The Way of Water (2023) arrive on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart on Tuesday, June 20th. Learn more about retailer exclusive editions and the Avatar 2 bonus features.

Where to Watch Avatar 2 Special Features

On Disney+, Avatar: The Way of Water will include bonus content featuring filmmakers, cast and crew. Simply navigate to the "Extras" tab to start watching.

How Long Is Avatar: The Way of Water?



Avatar: The Way of Water has a runtime of 195 minutes, or 3 hours and 15 minutes.

What Is Avatar: The Way of Water About?



The official logline: "Avatar: The Way of Water reaches new heights and explores undiscovered depths as James Cameron returns to the world of Pandora in this emotionally-packed action-adventure. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, this breathtaking movie launches the story of the Sully family and introduces audiences to the majestic ocean tulkun."

Avatar 2 Cast

Avatar: The Way of Water stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis and Kate Winslet. Rounding out the cast are newcomers Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Bailey Bass and Jack Champion.