Avatar: The Way of Water Now Available Digitally

After a successful theatrical run, James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water is now available to purchase digitally. The sequel to 2009's Avatar debuted in December and quickly dominated the box office, passing Titanic to become the third-highest-grossing movie of all time. Back in February, Avatar: The Way of Water made $2.2433 billion globally, which beats Titanic's $2.2428 billion. Of course, this means Cameron has helmed the top-grossing film of all time (Avatar) as well as the third-highest (Avatar: The Way of Water) and fourth-highest (Titanic). But now we have details on what's included with the digital release of Avatar: The Way of Water, which includes tons of never-before-seen footage.

There are over three hours of never-before-seen bonus content of Avatar: The Way of Water in its digital release, which features the cast and crew of the blockbuster film. Also, since we're creeping up to Earth Month in April, Avatar is encouraging fans to participate in the "Keep Our Oceans Amazing" campaign, which launched with the theatrical release of Avatar: The Way of Water. From now through July 31st, fans can create their very own Avatar-inspired ocean creature. For every creature created in the Virtual Pandoran Ocean, Disney U.S. will give $5 to The Nature Conservancy (TNC) U.S. to help them achieve their global goal of protecting 10 percent of the ocean by 2030.

As an added bonus to entice customers to buy Avatar: The Way of Water, 20th Century Home Entertainment also released an all-new clip from the three-plus hours of bonus content.

Avatar: The Way of Water Wins Best Visual Effects at Oscars

Avatar: The Way of Water took home the Oscar for Best Visual Effects during the 95th Academy Awards, with the gold going to production senior visual effects supervisor Joe Letteri, WETA FX senior animation supervisor Daniel Barrett, and WETA FX visual effects supervisors Richard Baneham and Eric Seindon. For the win, Disney/20th Century Studios' Avatar 2 beat out Tom Cruise's high-flying Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures), German-language war drama remake All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix), DC's dark and gritty Dark Knight reboot The Batman (Warner Bros. Pictures), and Marvel Studios superhero blockbuster Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Walt Disney Pictures).

Cameron's Avatar sequel went into Oscars night with a total of four nominations, including Best Picture, Best Sound, and Best Production Design. The original 2009 Avatar also won the Best Visual Effects Oscar and took home awards for art direction and cinematography.

Avatar: The Way of Water is available on all major digital retailers including Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, and Movies Anywhere.