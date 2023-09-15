How to Watch Fast X and Every Fast & Furious Movie Online

Fasten your seat belts: Fast X has raced online. The 10th chapter of the Fast & Furious saga sped into theaters in June, pitting Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his familia — including his ride-or-die Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), his sister Mia (Jordana Brewster), and brother Jakob (John Cena) — against Dante (Jason Momoa), the vengeful son of Fast Five's Rio drug lord Hernan Reyes. And now the first part of the three-part Fast and the Furious franchise finale is available to watch from home exclusively on Peacock. Below, keep reading to find out everything to know about how to stream Fast X and previous Fast & Furious movies online. When Is Fast X on Peacock?

Fast X hit Peacock on Friday, September 15th, and is now available to stream with a subscription. How to Watch Fast X Online

The only way to stream Fast X is on Peacock. Peacock basic (with ads) is free, but titles with the purple Peacock feather indicate premium content that can be unlocked with Peacock Premium ($5.99/month with ads) or Peacock Premium Plus ($11.99/month with fewer ads).



To watch Fast X on Peacock, you'll need a Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus subscription. Try Peacock here. Is There a Peacock Free Trial?

Looking to stream Fast X for free online? New Peacock customers can sign up for a 7-day Peacock free trial, which will renew automatically unless cancelled before your trial period ends. Where to Watch Fast X Online Without Peacock

Fast X is available to rent ($5.99) and for digital download ($19.99) on multiple retailers, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Vudu, YouTube, and Redbox on-demand. Fast & Furious Movies on Peacock

Peacock's The Fast and the Furious Collection includes the following Fast Saga movies: Fast Five (2011)

Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

Furious 7 (2015)

The Fate of the Furious (2017)

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

Fast X (2023) Where to Watch the Fast & Furious Movies Online



The Fast and the Furious (2001) They've got the adrenaline rush and the mean machines, but most of all, they've got the extreme need for speed. On the turbo-charged streets of Los Angeles, every night is a championship race. With nitro-boosted fury, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), rules the road turning all his challengers into dust. He and his rival, Johnny Tran (Rick Yune) are the boldest, the baddest and the best. But now, there's new rage on the road. They know he's tough, they know he's fast, but what they don't know is that he's a speed demon detective (Paul Walker) with enough drive and determination to come out the winner. With intense full-throttle action, awesome high-speed stunts, and full-on pedal to the metal intensity, this fast and furious assault puts you in the driver's seat and dares you to exceed all limits. Where to Stream The Fast and the Furious: Netflix prevnext

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) The adrenaline-fueled thrill ride that began with The Fast and the Furious takes an explosive new turn in 2 Fast 2 Furious! It's the nitro-fueled answer to the question: how fast do you like it? Now an ex-cop on the run, Brian O'Connor (Paul Walker) hooks into outlaw street-racing. When the Feds strong-arm him back, O'Connor's no rules, win-or-die skills are unleashed against an international drug lord. With his velocity-addicted buddy (Tyrese) riding shotgun, and a drop-dead-gorgeous undercover agent (Eva Mendes) dialing up the heat, 2 Fast 2 Furious accelerates the action into a desperate race for survival, justice... and mind-blowing, jaw-dropping speed! Where to Stream 2 Fast 2 Furious: Netflix, fuboTV prevnext

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) From the makers of The Fast and the Furious and 2 Fast 2 Furious comes the highest-octane installment of the hit movie franchise built for speed! When convicted street racer Sean Boswell (Lucas Black) tries to start a new life on the other side of the world, his obsession with racing sets him on a collision course with the Japanese underworld. To survive, he will have to master drifting—a new style of racing where tricked-out cars slide through hairpin turns, defying gravity and death for the ultimate road rush. Where to Stream The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift: Netflix prevnext

Fast & Furious (2009) Vin Diesel and Paul Walker reteam with Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster for the ultimate chapter of the franchise built on speed! When fugitive Dominic Toretto (Diesel) returns to Los Angeles to avenge a loved one's death, it reignites his feud with agent Brian O'Conner (Walker). But, as they race through crowded city streets and across international lines, they must test their loyalties by joining together to bring down a shared enemy. From big rig heists to precision tunnel crawls, Fast & Furious takes you back into the high-octane world, which lives for speed, drives for the rush and breaks all the rules! Where to Stream Fast & Furious: Netflix, fuboTV prevnext

Fast Five (2011) Get ready for "five times the action, excitement and fun" (Shawn Edwards, FOX-TV) as Vin Diesel and Paul Walker lead a reunion of all-stars from every chapter of the franchise built on speed. Fugitive Dom Toretto (Diesel) partners with former cop Brian O'Conner (Walker) on the opposite side of the law in exotic Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. There, they are hunted by a high-powered U.S. strike force led by its toughest Fed (Dwayne Johnson) and an army of corrupt cops working for a ruthless drug kingpin. To gain their freedom and win this ultimate high-stakes race they must pull off one last job—an insane heist worth $100 million. Where to Stream Fast Five: Peacock, Netflix prevnext

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson and Michelle Rodriguez lead a cast of returning all-stars as the global blockbuster franchise built on speed delivers the biggest adrenaline rush yet. Hobbs (Johnson) has been tracking an organization of lethally skilled drivers, whose mastermind (Luke Evans) is aided by the love Dom (Diesel) thought was dead, Letty (Rodriguez). The only way to stop the criminal mercenaries from stealing a top secret weapon is to outmatch them at street level, so Hobbs asks for the help of Dom and his elite team. Payment for the ultimate chase? Full pardons for all of them and a chance to make their families whole again. Where to Stream Fast & Furious 6: Peacock prevnext

Furious 7 (2015) Vin Diesel, Paul Walker and Dwayne Johnson lead the returning cast across the globe in their most gravity-defying and emotional adventure yet. Targeted by a cold-blooded black ops assassin with a score to settle (Jason Statham), their only hope is to get behind the wheel again and secure an ingenious prototype tracking device. Facing their greatest threat yet in places as far away as Abu Dhabi and as familiar as the Los Angeles streets they call home, the crew must come together once again as a team, and as a family, to protect their own. Where to Stream Furious 7: Peacock prevnext

The Fate of the Furious (2017) Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and Michelle Rodriguez lead an all-star cast as the global blockbuster franchise delivers its most action-packed, high octane adrenaline rush yet in The Fate of the Furious. Now that Dom (Diesel) and Letty (Rodriguez) are married and Brian and Mia have retired from the game—and the rest of the crew has been exonerated—the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman (Charlize Theron) seduces Dom into the world of crime he can't seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before. From the shores of Cuba and the streets of New York City to the icy plains off the arctic Barents Sea, our elite force will crisscross the globe to stop an anarchist from unleashing chaos on the world's stage…and to bring home the man who made them a family. Where to Stream The Fate of the Furious: Peacock prevnext

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham return to their unforgettable roles as Hobbs and Shaw in this action-packed feature from the blockbuster Fast & Furious franchise! For years, hulking lawman Luke Hobbs (Johnson) and lawless outcast Deckard Shaw (Statham) have traded smack talk and body blows. But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever, Hobbs and Shaw must partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves! Where to Stream Hobbs & Shaw: Peacock, Tubi prevnext

F9: The Fast Saga (2021) No matter how fast you are, no one outruns their past. Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) leads a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he's going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they've ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom's forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena). Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before. The film stars returning cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster and Sung Kang, with Oscar winner Helen Mirren, and Oscar winner Charlize Theron. Where to Stream F9: Freevee prevnext