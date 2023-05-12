Vin Diesel Teases Fast X Is First Part of a Trilogy

Fans of The Fast and the Furious franchise knew that Fast X was slated to be the penultimate entry into the series, but star Vin Diesel shared at the film's red-carpet world premiere that we could end up getting an entire trilogy of films to serve as the series' sendoff. The star didn't confirm that this was the plan, but his costar Michelle Rodriguez echoed those comments of a finale being a three-act structure, seemingly adding more legitimacy to what Diesel was hinting at. Fast X is slated to land in theaters on Friday, May 19th.

When asked about the future of the franchise and where Dom Toretto would go after the conclusion, Diesel hinted, "I can say this, going into making this movie, the studio had asked if this could be a two-parter. And, after the studio saw this, Part 1, they said, 'Could you make Fast X, the finale, a trilogy?' So, umm..."

Rodriguez added, "It's three acts in any story."

Upon realizing what they may have just revealed to audiences of the livestream, the pair quickly made an exit, joking about the mess they might have made with this reveal.

While fans knew that the planned eleventh film was previously announced as being the ending, Diesel himself complicated the outlook of the franchise when he previously claimed that Fast X was the first part of a two-chapter story. This sparked speculation about whether the next film would be Fast X: Part 2 and that would be followed by a Fast 11, or if the eleventh entry would be the ending of the story that is explored in the upcoming installment.

Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved, and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they've ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who's fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything — and everyone — that Dom loves, forever.

In 2011's Fast Five, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn't know was that Reyes' son, Dante (Aquaman's Jason Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price.

Dante's plot will scatter Dom's family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own eight-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry, Black-ish) is the ultimate target of Dante's vengeance.

