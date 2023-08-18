The Last Voyage of the Demeter is charting a course for living rooms. Based on a single chapter from Bram Stoker's Dracula novel, the film from Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark filmmaker André Øvredal follows the ill-fated crew of the merchant ship Demeter — Corey Hawkins, Aisling Franciosi, Liam Cunningham, and David Dastmalchian — who are unknowingly transporting the vampire's coffin from Transylvania to London. Moviegoers steered clear of the R-rated, gothic horror period piece, which bombed at the box office: Demeter grossed just $8.9 million against a reported $45 million budget since opening in 2,715 theaters on August 11th.

After 18 days in theaters, The Last Voyage of the Demeter will be available on digital video-on-demand starting August 29th, according to When to Stream. That means you'll be able to rent the movie for $19.99 on retailers like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, iTunes, Vudu, and Redbox before its eventual streaming release.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter tells the terrifying story of the merchant ship Demeter, which was chartered to carry private cargo — fifty unmarked wooden crates — from Carpathia to London. Strange events befall the doomed crew as they attempt to survive the ocean voyage, stalked each night by a merciless presence onboard the ship. When the Demeter finally arrives off the shores of England, it is a charred, derelict wreck. There is no trace of the crew.

Demeter stars Corey Hawkins (In the Heights, The Walking Dead) as Clemens, a doctor who joins the Demeter crew; Aisling Franciosi (Game of Thrones, The Nightingale) as an unwitting stowaway; Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones, Clash of the Titans) as the ship's captain and David Dastmalchian (Dune, the Ant-Man franchise) as the Demeter's first mate. The film also features Jon Jon Briones (Ratched, American Horror Story), Stefan Kapicic (Deadpool films), Nikolai Nikolaeff (Stranger Things, Bruised) and Javier Botet (It films, Mama) as Dracula.

Writes Patrick Cavanaugh in a review for ComicBook, "In a cinematic landscape that is dominated by shared universes and crossovers and team-ups and an endless horizon full of follow-ups, The Last Voyage of the Demeter has all the makings of bucking those trends to deliver an unrelenting, contained nightmare. Øvredal does offer multiple glimpses of frightening sequences that embrace the spirit of classic Universal Monster movies or Hammer Films, yet also proves it's possible to have too much of a good thing. The Last Voyage of the Demeter has a number of elements that work in its favor, but these piecemeal ingredients never quite coagulate to reach the premise's full potential."