How to Stream All Five Twilight Movies (for Free) Before the Netflix Reboot

The sun has not yet set on The Twilight Saga. Starring Kristen Stewart as the love-bitten Bella Swan and Robert Pattinson as “vegetarian” vampire Edward Cullen, the five films based on author Stephenie Meyer’s four-book young adult series — Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, and the two-part Breaking Dawn — collected a combined $3.4 billion at the global box office between 2008 and 2012. Fans’ unquenchable thirst for the franchise spawned a reimagining (2015’s Life and Death), and an animated adaptation of Meyer’s companion novel telling Edward’s version of the vampiric love story, 2020’s Midnight Sun, is in the works at Netflix.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the animated Twilight reboot will be coming to Netflix, fans won’t find the Twilight Saga anywhere on the service. Below, you’ll find where to watch all five Twilight movies for free — no blood-sucking subscriptions required.

Watch Twilight (2008)

Bella Swan (Stewart) doesn’t expect much when she moves to the small town of Forks, Washington, until she meets the mysterious and handsome Edward Cullen (Pattinson) – a boy who’s hiding a dark secret: he’s a vampire. As their worlds and hearts collide, Edward must battle the bloodlust raging inside him as well as a coterie of undead that would make Bella their prey.

Where to stream Twilight for free: Tubi

Where to watch with a subscription: Hulu

Watch The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The romance between mortal Bella Swan and vampire Edward Cullen grows more intense as ancient secrets threaten to destroy them. When Edward leaves in an effort to keep Bella safe, she tests fate in increasingly reckless ways in order to glimpse her love once more. But when she’s saved from the brink by her friend, Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner), Bella will uncover mysteries of the supernatural world that will put her in more peril than ever before.

Where to stream The Twilight Saga: New Moon for free: Tubi

Where to watch with a subscription: Hulu



Watch The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

It all begins with a choice. In the third chapter of the Twilight saga, Bella Swan is surrounded by danger as Seattle is hit by a string of murders and an evil vampire (Bryce Dallas Howard) continues her quest for revenge. In the midst of it all, Bella is forced to choose between her love, Edward Cullen, and her friend, Jacob Black — knowing that her decision may ignite the ageless struggle between vampire and werewolf.

Where to stream The Twilight Saga: Eclipse for free: Tubi

Where to watch with a subscription: Hulu

Watch The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)

In the fourth installment of The Twilight Saga, a marriage, honeymoon and the birth of a child bring unforeseen and shocking developments for Bella and Edward and those they love, including new complications with werewolf Jacob Black.

Where to stream The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 for free: Tubi

Where to watch with a subscription: Hulu

Watch The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)

In the fifth and final chapter of The Twilight Saga, the birth of Bella and Edward’s child ignites forces that threaten to destroy them all. The Cullens must enlist the help of distant friends and former enemies, including Jacob’s wolf pack, as tensions build toward all-out war in the thrilling conclusion to the saga.

Where to stream The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 for free: Tubi

Where to watch with a subscription: Hulu

Is The Twilight Saga on Netflix?

The Twilight movies aren’t available to watch on Netflix, but all five chapters are currently available to stream on Hulu (subscription required).

What Is Twilight: Midnight Sun?

The Twilight animated series is an adaptation of author Stephenie Meyer’s Twilight: Midnight Sun novel, described as “a retelling of the first entry in the Twilight story” told “entirely from the perspective of Edward Cullen, the captivating vampire who catches a young Bella Swan’s attention.”

Meyer is executive producing the series with Meghan Hibbett (The Twilight Saga, The Host) for Fickle Fish Films, Wyck Godfrey (Smile 2) and Marty Bowen (Love, Simon) for Temple Hill Entertainment, and Erik Feig (Borderlands) and Samie Kim Falvey (Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies) for Picturestart. Sinead Daly (Tell Me Lies, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Raised by Wolves, and The Get Down) will also executive produce and write the series, which has yet to announce a premiere date on Netflix.