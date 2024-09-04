Twilight Animated TV Series Ordered at Netflix

Twilight is the kind of love story you will never forget. Published back in 2005, the supernatural romance made its way to shelves under author Stephenie Meyer, and it became a global phenomenon in just a few short years. From its films to its spin-offs, Twilight remains one of the most beloved YA series of all time. And now, Netflix is teaming with Twilight to created an animated series, Midnight Sun.

Yes, that is right. Twilight is going to Netflix, and it is set on creating an animated series. Today, Variety reported that Midnight Sun is being developed at Netflix after it was first shopped at Lionsgate Television in 2023. At the time, studio executive Michael Burns said the Midnight Sun series would be animated, but nothing more came of the project. Now, Netflix has nabbed the Twilight series, and fans are eager to see how this animated project captures the town of Forks, Washington.

After all, Midnight Sun is a very familiar story. The story dates back to the early days of Twilight, but after part of Midnight Sun leaked, Meyer pulled back on the book. In 2020, Midnight Sun made its long-awaited arrival as it retells the events of Twilight from Edward Cullen's point of view. The book was a hit with longtime Twilight fans as well as new YA readers, so it is not surprising to see Netflix invest in this top-tier title.

As for Midnight Sun, Sinead Daly has been tapped to writer and executive produce the animated series. Meyer will also be involved as an executive producer alongside Meghan Hibbett. Lionsgate TV will still be involved with the project via production, but Netflix is expected to have control over the show's distribution. At this time, no release window has been given for Midnight Sun, so fans will have to wait for more information.

The Return of All Things Twilight

Of course, the return of Twilight has been nothing short of fuel for the fandom. Midnight Sun made waves in 2020 with its debut, and this new Netflix series has the YA fandom craving more. If you have not checked out Twilight by now, well – there is never a bad time to meet Bella Swan. The novel is available both digitally and in print, so for more info on Meyer's hit novel, you can read the synopsis of Twilight below:

"Isabella Swan's move to Forks, a small, perpetually rainy town in Washington, could have been the most boring move she ever made. But once she meets the mysterious and alluring Edward Cullen, Isabella's life takes a thrilling and terrifying turn. Up until now, Edward has managed to keep his vampire identity a secret in the small community he lives in, but now nobody is safe, especially Isabella, the person Edward holds most dear. The lovers find themselves balanced precariously on the point of a knife -- between desire and danger."

