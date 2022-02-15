Wayne’s World Director Debunks Urban Legend About the Film’s Iconic Scene

It’s been 30 years since one of the greatest Saturday Night Live sketches of all time morphed into something greater with the release of Wayne’s World, but even three decades on, the Mike Myers and Dana Carvey starring comedy continues to have solid influence on popular culture thanks to notable phrases such as “We’re not worthy!” and “Party on!” But there’s another moment from that film that remains iconic as well as the center of an enduring urban legend. That scene, of course, is the one in which Wayne, Garth, and their friends are headbanging to Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody” while driving in the car, but now the film’s director Penelope Spheeris is debunking the rumor that it was a Guns N’ Roses song that certain people wanted for that scene instead.

“There are urban legends running around about how certain people might have wanted a Guns N’ Roses song,” Spheeris told PopCulture.com. “Well, that wasn’t me. I did not want a Guns N’ Roses song instead of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ — the Queen song — because Guns N’ Roses just refused to be in a movie I had done right before Wayne’s World. So, I was mad at them. I’m over it now.”

She went on to explain that “Bohemian Rhapsody” is the song that was i the film’s script from the start and there’s something else that she thinks about when she thinks about that scene.

“The fact of the matter is when I got the original version of the script, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ was written into that version so that was the song from the start,” Spheeris explained. “People like to say, ‘Oh, you argued over which song.’ We didn’t. That was the song. The thing about it that I think is weird is that Wayne and Garth thing about themselves as headbangers.”

“Queen is not heavy metal,” Spheeris added. “It’s something else.”

Even without the song being heavy metal, Wayne and Garth headbanging it out to the song remains an iconic movie moment and the film and its characters remain popular and relevant, so much so that during last year’s Super Bowl, Myers and Carvey reprised the characters in an Uber Eats ad and Myers has even previously said thathe’d be down for a third Wayne’s World movie as well.

“It would be an interesting examination of Wayne at 50,” Myers said back in 2017. “I don’t know what it would look like, but the idea of it makes me laugh and Dana and I had a blast at the [SNL] 40th anniversary, so I don’t know.”

