Saturday Night Live: Wayne's World Reveals Super Bowl Return

Next Sunday, Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar are getting the band back together for one night only. Announced during an advertisement break during Saturday Night Live, Mike Myers and Dana Carvey reprised their beloved rock fan characters to reveal an upcoming advertising campaign.

Though fans might be disappointed it isn't a sequel to the SNL spinoff, Uber Eats is already promoting the upcoming marketing campaign heavily on social media.

As with most sequel aspirations, Myers revealed in 2017 he's totally down to return for a threequel.

"It would be an interesting examination of Wayne at 50," Myers stated. "I don’t know what it would look like, but the idea of it makes me laugh and Dana (Carvey) and I had a blast at the [SNL] 40th anniversary, so I don’t know."

In a separate interview with GQ, Myers detailed potential plans for an Austin Powers revival.

"That's an interesting question. The quick answer is: Yes, I'm prepared to do anything, you know, if it's good. If it feels like it's going to be thrilling. You know, one of the great things of turning 50, one of the great things of becoming a parent, is I get to be me," the actor said. "I don't have to please anybody. I'm extremely happy with how things are going, have gone, and will go. I'm very grateful for my beautiful family and I'm grateful that I got to choose an artist's life. But I don't have to explain myself to anybody. I can tolerate living in the temporary uncomfortability of being misunderstood."

He added, "At the end of the day, the feedback I get from people—including George Harrison which is of course extraordinary—but equally, and I promise you equally as meaningful to me, complete strangers, who are not known artists, who have said "We're going through a hard time and we put on Austin Powers, Wayne's World, whatever, and for that moment that your movie was on there was a truce in our house...." That's all that Shep ever talks to me about, by the way, did you know that? He never talks to me about box office, he just keeps saying to me, "Do you know how much joy you bring people?" And I go, "I don't." But he goes, "That's it, dude, your movies make people happy.""

Wayne's World is streaming on Tubi.