Wayne's World Stars Mike Myers and Dana Carvey Explain How They Broke Saturday Night Live Curse

Super Bowl viewers were treated to a blast from the past on Sunday, when Mike Myers and Dana Carvey reprised their iconic Wayne's World roles for a commercial in the big game. The commercial saw the duo's Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar joined by Cardi B in an effort to promote Uber Eats, and reminded many of what made the eclectic duo so beloved over the years. To an extent, the Wayne's World franchise went on to become a surprising success -- especially considering the trope that almost plagued the show when it debuted on Saturday Night Live. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Myers and Carvey explained how the placement of the very first Wayne's World sketch in SNL's lineup should have theoretically doomed it.

"The first very time we went on, we were the last sketch," Carvey said, which Fallon pointed out is where "sketches go to die."

"The dead corner that doesn't have an audience looking at you at all," Myers added. "They have to watch you on a monitor. And you're like, 'Is anyone watching?' You feel like you're sending it out into space."

"I think when you're last up and you're over in the corner, you're trying to be defiant," Carvey echoed. "And, eventually, it caught on."

In recent years, Myers and Carvey have rekindled their friendship and returned to Wayne's World here and there, beginning with an appearance in SNL's 40th anniversary special. While another film or longer appearance of the Wayne's World duo isn't confirmed, Myers has publicly welcomed the possibility on multiple occasions.

"The quick answer is: Yes, I'm prepared to do anything, you know, if it's good," Myers explained in 2014. "If it feels like it's going to be thrilling. You know, one of the great things of turning 50, one of the great things of becoming a parent, is I get to be me. I don't have to please anybody. I'm extremely happy with how things are going, have gone, and will go. I'm very grateful for my beautiful family and I'm grateful that I got to choose an artist's life. But I don't have to explain myself to anybody. I can tolerate living in the temporary uncomfortability of being misunderstood. At the end of the day, the feedback I get from people—including George Harrison which is of course extraordinary—but equally, and I promise you equally as meaningful to me, complete strangers, who are not known artists, who have said "We're going through a hard time and we put on Austin Powers, Wayne's World, whatever, and for that moment that your movie was on there was a truce in our house...." That's all that Shep ever talks to me about, by the way, did you know that? He never talks to me about box office, he just keeps saying to me, "Do you know how much joy you bring people?" And I go, "I don't." But he goes, "That's it, dude, your movies make people happy.""

