Wayne's World Post on Dana Carvey's Instagram Has Fans Hoping For a Third Movie

Dana Carvey has fans -- famous and not -- talking after a post on Instagram showed him back in his Wayne's World wardrobe as Garth Algar, painting a portrait of Mike Myers, similarly decked out in his iconic Wayne Campbell duds. While the painting on the easel shows a younger version of Wayne not too far removed from the first Wayne's World movie, the man on the couch looks like Mike Myers now. The result, as you might expect, is that a number of the comments on Carvey's post are asking whether there could be more Wayne's World coming in the near future. So far, Carvey has not responded to any of those questions.

Instead, the caption just reads "Garth says, 'I like to paint,'" with a #WaynesWorld hashtag. In the comments, Carvey followed up...but only with an easel emoji, not with any hint about the possibility of new content.

You can see the post below.

"Please let it be 3," wrote Beauty and the Beast and Frozen star Josh Gad in the comments.

"We're not worthy!" declared Mad TV and Loudermilk alum Will Sasso.

The comments were split down the middle from the less-famous followers of Carvey, with a lot of them echoing Gad's calls for a new movie, and a fair number of them just enjoying the moment and dropping into the comments with quotes from the movie.

Wayne's World began life as a sketch on Saturday Night Live, but became a global phenomenon in 1992. The movie earned more than $180 million, and set the stage for a sequel the next year, but Wayne's World 2 made less than half of what its predecessor had, and the moment seemed to be over. Still, Wayne and Garth remain pop culture icons, and there are frequent questions about whether they might be coaxed out of retirement for a final outing.

Speaking with our sister site PopCulture.com last year, Wayne's World director Penelope Spheeris addressed the possibility of a third movie, saying: "I don't know,. People send me storylines for Wayne's World 3 and my answer to them is, 'It's called intellectual property, guys, and that belongs to Paramount. So why don't you send your idea to Paramount?'"

If she had her way, Spheeris said that she might try something similar to Bill & Ted Face the Music, which saw stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter return as parents in a decades-later sequel.

"People send me [pictures], if they've got twins or something, they'll send me [their kids] dressed up as Wayne and Garth, a little 3-year-old or whatever," Spheeris said. "It would be really cool to see young kids as Wayne and Garth running around, but still have the older dads around."

