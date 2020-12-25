Dezel Washington, Jared Leto's The Little Things Tops Opening Weekend Box Office With Simultaneous HBO Max Debut

The Little Things will top the box office in its opening weekend in theaters even as it debuts simultaneously on HBO Max. The crime-noir thriller starring Denzel Washington and Jared Leto will open to $4.8 million in theaters. Warner Bros.' other big simultaneous HBO Max release, Wonder Woman 1984, remains in third place in its first weekend after leaving the streaming service, behind The Croods: A New Age. The DC Films sequel hasn't received the same acclaim from critics that its predecessor did, and it now carries a "rotten" score on the popular film review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis gave Wonder Woman 1984 3.5 out of 5 stars. In his review, he writes, "Wonder Woman 1984 learns from the critiques of its excellent predecessor, delivering a much more contained finale by comparison to its extravagant and over-sized blow-out third act in the first movie, but it would have benefited from some more character work, sharper pacing and conclusions, and, well, a little bit more Wonder Woman. The team delivers an exciting and inspirational new tale, with a surprising level of worldly commentary considering when it was shot, along with a much-needed message of hope -- all complemented strongly by the always empathic musical score from Hans Zimmer." Original Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins returned to helm the sequel. Also returning are stars Gal Gadot as Diana Prince and Chris Pine as Steve Trevor. Newcomers to the cast include Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord and Kristen Wiig as Barbara Minerva/Cheetah. Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen also return as Diana's Amazon aunt and mother, Antiope and Hippolyta. Down the chart, Monster Hunter, the film adaptation of the popular video game series, remains in fifth place. Keep reading to see this week's full list of top 10 films at the box office.

1. The Little Things (Photo: Warner Bros.) Opening Weekend

Total: $4.8 million Deputy Sheriff Joe "Deke" Deacon joins forces with Sgt. Jim Baxter to search for a serial killer who's terrorizing Los Angeles. As they track the culprit, Baxter is unaware that the investigation is dredging up echoes of Deke's past, uncovering disturbing secrets that could threaten more than his case. The Little Things is written and directed by John Lee Hancock. The film stars Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto,and Natalie Morales.

2. The Croods: A New Age (Photo: DreamWorks Animation) Week 10

Weekend: $1.84 million

$1.84 million Total: $43.9 million Searching for a safer habitat, the prehistoric Crood family discovers an idyllic, walled-in paradise that meets all of its needs. Unfortunately, they must also learn to live with the Bettermans -- a family that's a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder. As tensions between the new neighbors start to rise, a new threat soon propels both clans on an epic adventure that forces them to embrace their differences, draw strength from one another, and survive together. The Croods: A New Age is directed by Joel Crawford from a screenplay by Dan Hageman, Kevin Hageman, Paul Fisher, and Bob Logan. The film's voice cast includes Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Clark Duke, Cloris Leachman, Peter Dinklage, Leslie Mann, and Kelly Marie Tran.

3. Wonder Woman 1984 (Photo: Warner Bros.) Week Six

Weekend: $1.3 million

$1.3 million Total: $39.2 million Diana Prince lives quietly among mortals in the vibrant, sleek 1980s -- an era of excess driven by the pursuit of having it all. Though she's come into her full powers, she maintains a low profile by curating ancient artifacts, and only performing heroic acts incognito. But soon, Diana will have to muster all of her strength, wisdom and courage as she finds herself squaring off against Maxwell Lord and the Cheetah, a villainess who possesses superhuman strength and agility. Wonder Woman 1984 was directed by Patty Jenkins, who co-wrote the script with Geoff Johns and Dave Callaham. The film stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen

4. The Marskman (Photo: Open Road Films) Week Three

Weekend: $2.03 million

$2.03 million Total: $6.09 million Jim is a former Marine who lives a solitary life as a rancher along the Arizona-Mexican border. But his peaceful existence soon comes crashing down when he tries to protect a boy on the run from members of a vicious cartel. The Marksman is directed by Robert Lorenz. It stars Liam Neeson, Katheryn Winnick, Juan Pablo Raba, Teresa Ruiz.

5 Monster Hunter (Photo: Sony Pictures) Week Seven

Weekend: $740,000

$740,000 Total: $11.1 million Behind our world, there is another -- a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When Lt. Artemis and her loyal soldiers are transported from our world to the new one, the unflappable lieutenant receives the shock of her life. In a desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers and unstoppable, terrifying attacks, Artemis teams up with a mysterious hunter who has found a way to fight back. Based on Capcom's video game series, Monster Hunter is directed by Paul W. S. Anderson. It stars Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, Tip "T. I." Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung and Ron Perlman.

6. News of the World (Photo: Universal Pictures) Week Six

Weekend : $540,000

: $540,000 Total: $10.3 million Five years after the end of the Civil War, Capt. Jefferson Kyle Kidd crosses paths with a 10-year-old girl taken by the Kiowa people. Forced to return to her aunt and uncle, Kidd agrees to escort the child across the harsh and unforgiving plains of Texas. However, the long journey soon turns into a fight for survival as the traveling companions encounter danger at every turn -- both human and natural. News of the World is directed by Paul Greengrass and stars Tom Hanks and Helena Zengel. The film is based on Paulette Jiles's 2016 novel of the same name.

7. Promising Young Woman (Photo: Focus Features) Week Six

Weekend : $260,000

: $260,000 Total: $4.3 million Nothing in Cassie's life is what it appears to be -- she's wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she's living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs from the past. Promising Young Woman is directed by Emerald Fennell. The movie stars Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Clancy Brown, Jennifer Coolidge, Laverne Cox, and Connie Britton.

8. Fatale (Photo: Lionsgate) Week Six

Weekend: $415,000

$415,000 Total: $5.2 million A married man's life turns into a living nightmare when he has a one-night stand with a manipulative woman who turns out to be a detective.



Fatale is directed by Deon Taylor, from a screenplay written by David Loughery. The film stars Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy, Mike Colter, and Geoffrey Owens.

9. The War With Grandpa (Photo: 101 Studios) Week 17

Weekend: $147,000

$147,000 Total: $19.6 million Peter and his grandpa used to be very close, but when Grandpa Jack moves in with the family, Peter is forced to give up his most prized possession: his bedroom. Peter will stop at nothing to get his room back, scheming with friends to devise a series of pranks to drive him out. However, grandpa doesn't give up easily, and it turns into an all-out war between the two. The War with Grandpa is directed by Tim Hill from a screenplay by Tom J. Astle and Matt Ember, based on Robert Kimmel Smith's novel of the same name. The film stars Robert De Niro, Oakes Fegley, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Laura Marano, Cheech Marin, Jane Seymour, and Christopher Walken.