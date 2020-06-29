Blumhouse Creating Horror Series for Quibi

(Photo: Blumhouse Productions)

A number of streaming platforms have launched in recent years, all of which offer a variety of movies and TV series when they first debut, but with Quibi being not only a new platform but an entirely new approach to content, it continues to roll out all-new series, with Blumhouse Productions developing a new series for the service that has the working title "Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue." This marks the third series that the studio is producing for the platform, joining the likes of drama series Wolves and Villagers and also Ten Weeks, which is set to debut later this year.

The new series comes from Anthony Horowitz (Midsomer Murders, Foyle’s War), the author behind the popular Alex Rider series of young adult novels. The series is described, "When a small plane crashes into the Mexican jungle, nine complete strangers find themselves lost and alone in 500 square miles of rainforest. One by one, they’re targeted and they know that the murderer has to be among them. But who is it? And why do they have to die?"

A streaming service delivering audiences content is far from a new concept, but Quibi brings with it two new elements that other well-established platforms aren't exploring: all of the episodes of a series are less than 10 minutes and the content can be viewed in either portrait or landscape modes, with the platform optimizing the content no matter how you prefer to view the series.

Veena Sud, who developed the horror series The Stranger starring Maika Monroe, previously detailed what makes the new service so unique.

"I think the fact of the matter is that what this format does is challenge the way we've traditionally seen things, the same way television changed the way we look at content from cinema back in the day, with that advent of television," Sud revealed to ComicBook.com. "They had to do more dramas, because they couldn't compete with the spectacle of cinema."

She added, "I feel like the first lesson for me, at least, as a filmmaker, was the depth lesson. The second, were I able to do another series and to continue on this format, would be using the language that is emerging already from phones and weaving a tapestry of stories with that. The most simplistic thing, as an example, is how we use TikTok, how we use FaceTime, how we use the cameras inside the phones already to communicate in a way that feels fresh and new and not a retread of stuff that's been done before."

Stay tuned for details on Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.