Werewolf by Night Trends As Everyone Remembers the Best Things of 2022
Marvel Studios introduced its third format this year: the Special Presentation. Not long enough to be a feature film, nor episodic, the likes of Werewolf by Night were given a special designation due to the one-shot nature. Despite an abbreviated runtime, fans and critics alike quickly fell in love with the Michael Giacchino-directed horror entry. In fact, the special even won one of our Golden Issues this year, all thanks to its introduction of the macabre Man-Thing.
Now months after release, Werewolf by Night is trending amongst Twitter users for its breaking of the Marvel mold. As fans look back on everything Marvel offered throughout the past 12 months, the special presentation continuously ranks amongst the top of fan lists, enough so it became a trending topic for many Wednesday night. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
Moments of the Year
prevnext
The Werewolf By Night reveal, Mantis telling Peter she’s his sister and most of Wakanda Forever pic.twitter.com/4K2eaT4lrM— TinyTurkey (@TinyTurkey616) December 28, 2022
Lots o' Fun
prevnext
Werewolf By Night: Its the most unique project of the MCU this year by far and I wished it was longer. Had a lot of fun watching this and I hope to see Jack, Elsa, and Man-Thing in more projects. 9/10 pic.twitter.com/YQJevPPP4t— B. Dee (@ringo_no_jusu) December 29, 2022
Special Circumstances
prevnext
My favourite 2022 horror movies part 3— Emily🦇 (@vincentprices_) December 29, 2022
( The Northman, Pearl, Wendell and Wild, Werewolf by Night* )
( WBN was classed as a Marvel produced TV special but it was so good to me that I had to include anyways lol ) pic.twitter.com/ztBOLzJAs5
Masterpiece
prevnext
Do I dare rewatch this masterpiece on NYE? 🤔 #werewolfbynight pic.twitter.com/rDXlZMQDhO— Banteria (@Banteria88) December 29, 2022
Metal
prevnext
Werewolf by Night has a flaming sousaphone in case you were on the fence.— Keith Eveslage (@KeithShow) December 20, 2022
No Slander
prevnext
I never wanna hear Michael Giacchino slander on my timeline.
Just a few of the films he’s composed: MCU Spidey trilogy, The Batman, Up, Coco, The Incredibles 1&2, Inside Out, Ratatouille, Jurassic World trilogy…
He also composed the MCU intro and directed Werewolf by Night. pic.twitter.com/hcI6ioSLks— SD (@Spider_Devil7) December 23, 2022
Sparks of Joy
It's still weird to me that WEREWOLF BY NIGHT came out from Marvel on Disney+, included Elsa Bloodstone and Man-Thing, and was fantastic. I know this is the worst timeline, but we do still get some true sparks of joy.— Christopher Golden (@ChristophGolden) December 28, 2022
*****0comments
Werewolf by Night is now streaming on Disney+.
What'd you think of Marvel's first special presentation? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!prev