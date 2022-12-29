Werewolf by Night Trends As Everyone Remembers the Best Things of 2022

By Adam Barnhardt

Marvel Studios introduced its third format this year: the Special Presentation. Not long enough to be a feature film, nor episodic, the likes of Werewolf by Night were given a special designation due to the one-shot nature. Despite an abbreviated runtime, fans and critics alike quickly fell in love with the Michael Giacchino-directed horror entry. In fact, the special even won one of our Golden Issues this year, all thanks to its introduction of the macabre Man-Thing.

Now months after release, Werewolf by Night is trending amongst Twitter users for its breaking of the Marvel mold. As fans look back on everything Marvel offered throughout the past 12 months, the special presentation continuously ranks amongst the top of fan lists, enough so it became a trending topic for many Wednesday night. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.

Moments of the Year

Lots o' Fun

Special Circumstances

Masterpiece

Metal

No Slander

Sparks of Joy

Werewolf by Night is now streaming on Disney+.

What'd you think of Marvel's first special presentation? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

