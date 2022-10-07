Werewolf by Night's Michael Giacchino Shares First Clip of Marvel Disney+ Special's Score

Michael Giacchino, the famed film composer who is pulling double duty as the director of Marvel's new Werewolf By Night special starring Gael García Bernal, took to social media late last night to give fans a sample of the score, providing a light into the tone and feel of the black-and-white Halloween special ahead of its release, and giving some of those who don't have Disney+ or haven't tuned in yet, a chance to get a sense for what the special is about. The special, which also features the character of Man-Thing, gives a glimpse into the supernatural, monstrous side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

On that note, the music is dark and gothic in a way that evokes more of Giacchino's score for The Batman than his Disney work on Lightyear and Up. The addition of a choral/vocal track is something unexpected, breaking it out of the Marvel musical formula and feeling very much like a classic black-and-white horror movie.

You can hear it below.

"I've been having a blast. It's an incredibly challenging process. I love it," Giacchino previously told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. "Everyday, I've been having fun working on it and we're int he middle of it. Hopefully, very soon we'll share a lot more about it. Yeah. There's not much I can't say other than I'm having a good time and I am working on something that I love. So, that's a win-win right there."

An Academy Award-winner, Giacchino is best known as a composer, providing the score for countless fan-favorite movies including The Incredibles, Ratatouille, Cloverfield, and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. He's also contributed the score to multiple Marvel Studios projects including Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Thor: Love and Thunder. Giacchino's previous directing experience includes an episode of Star Trek: Short Treks and a short film titled, appropriately, Monster Challenge.

The Werewolf by Night special marks a brand new chapter for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the past the MCU was just feature films but has since moved on to include live-action serialized TV series and even animated shows. With the addition of Werewolf by Night, however the MCU is getting into the holiday special game. Along with Guardians of the Galaxy doing the same at Christmas, it seems like they're keen on the idea, so here's hoping we get some more Werewolf content in future spooky seasons.